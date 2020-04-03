Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed at least 90 new coronavirus cases in the commonwealth on Friday, bringing the total statewide to more than 830.
During his daily news conference in Frankfort, he also announced six more deaths related to the virus, increasing the death toll statewide to at least 37.
He also said 15,572 people in the state have been tested, and at least 228 people diagnosed with the virus have reportedly recovered.
"That's just what we can confirm now, (but) we believe it's significantly more," said Beshear.
Meanwhile, in a news release Friday, the Barren River District Health Department reported two additional confirmed cases in Warren County, bringing the county’s total to date to 20.
The 42 total cases in the eight-county Barren River district area also include one in Barren County, one in Butler County, five in Edmonson County, three in Logan County and 12 in Simpson County.
There has been one death to date in the Barren River district. Six of the 42 people diagnosed with the virus, which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19, have reportedly recovered.
During his Friday briefing, Beshear said he would “suggest that people follow” recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding whether people should wear face masks in public to protect themselves from the coronavirus.
During Beshear's remarks, the CDC updated its website to state that based on new evidence, it is recommended that people wear “cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.”
According to the Associated Press, President Donald Trump said during his Friday news conference that “It’s a recommendation, they recommend it … I just don’t want to wear one myself.”
Moreover, on Friday the governor showed a graph that projected 47,000 deaths over a three-month period in Kentucky with limited action by the public; 13,000 deaths with poor compliance of the stay-at-home order and 2,000 deaths with strict compliance to the order.
He said Kentuckians should expect restrictions he has ordered amid the pandemic to extend through the end of April. He explained there is little data to base the predictions on, and that if there is not a peak of cases within the next couple of weeks in New York, which is the nation’s coronavirus hotspot, Kentucky’s restrictions will likely extend into May.
“(We) ought to be ready if we gotta go all the way through May,” said Beshear.
He is also reviewing the one-year budget passed Thursday by the state legislature and said that he plans to veto “any section that limits flexibility” for state funds to fight the coronavirus.
Beshear also denied claims that refrigerator trucks to be used as a morgue for coronavirus-related fatalities are being sent to the fairgrounds in Louisville that are set to become a makeshift field hospital.
And when asked if he might consider allowing live horse racing in Kentucky without fans in the stands, like some other states with stay-at-home orders are permitting, Beshear said that while there is still an escalation of cases statewide, “we shouldn’t be bringing people together.”
