Happy birthday for May 13: You can make a difference if you call people who can help you get things done. Make plans to take a trip that will enrich your life through learning, making connections or bringing you the peace of mind you desire. Your numbers are 8, 13, 22, 29, 38, 40, 48.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): A premature move will cost you. Go through the process from beginning to end to avoid falling short of your goal. Don’t expect others to do things the way you want. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Sign up for something that interests you, and it will change the way you do things. Deal with experts and get the lowdown regarding what’s possible. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Do what you can to help others, and you will be helping yourself simultaneously. A passionate attitude will encourage you to take a leadership position. HH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Follow your gut and learn from your mistakes. Speak for those who have no leverage or power to bring about change. You can make a difference by stepping into the spotlight and exposing the truth. HHHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Listen; you may not like what you hear, but it will fuel the fire within and help you stand up for your rights. Opportunity begins with you; choose to voice your opinion and practice what you preach. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Change requires thought and initiative to do what’s right. Express your solutions, and you’ll drum up a following that gives you the strength to bring about change. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Aggressive action isn’t going to bring about positive change, but you can manifest opportunities that play in your favor. Use your intelligence to change how you manage medical, financial and legal issues. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You’ve got the edge; now play to win. Take note of what’s happening around you and navigate to higher ground. Align yourself with people as passionate as you are and implement the changes that make your life easier. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Consider your thoughts before you blurt out what you want to do or say. Emotions will mount if someone opposes your ideas. Knowledge and experience are required, and listening to what your opponents say will help you come up with a counteroffer. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You have the drive and the desire to do something great. An adjustment at home will make your life easier, leaving more time to spend with the people you love and doing the things that make you happy. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Consider whether your ideas are sound. Once you have every detail mapped out, you’ll find it easier to get others on board. Your enthusiasm will be infectious, and your vision will seal the deal. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Put muscle behind your dreams and see what happens. Dedicate more time to money management, and you’ll gain ground. Put more effort into helping yourself and those closest to you. HHH
H: Avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. HH: You can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. HHH: Focus and you’ll reach your goals. HHHH: Aim high; start new projects. HHHHH: Nothing can stop you; go for gold.