River of the Gods is a strange book, but an enjoyable one. The author seems to have three balls to juggle at the same time, two unexceptionable and one a bit dubious. She does a fine job of telling what happened in Richard Burton’s and John Speke’s search for the source of the White Nile. (The other branch of the river, the Blue Nile, had long been traced back to Ethiopia.) And she does useful work in emphasizing how vital often uncredited native guides and helpers were to European explorers in Africa and elsewhere. But she seems unduly biased concerning the relationship between her principals, Burton and Speke.