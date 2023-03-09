River of the Gods is a strange book, but an enjoyable one. The author seems to have three balls to juggle at the same time, two unexceptionable and one a bit dubious. She does a fine job of telling what happened in Richard Burton’s and John Speke’s search for the source of the White Nile. (The other branch of the river, the Blue Nile, had long been traced back to Ethiopia.) And she does useful work in emphasizing how vital often uncredited native guides and helpers were to European explorers in Africa and elsewhere. But she seems unduly biased concerning the relationship between her principals, Burton and Speke.
First, there are the adventures themselves. As Millard notes, after the Napoleonic Wars Egypt became an engrossing topic in England and brought with it a growing interest in the Nile, particularly its White branch, whose source had been a geographical mystery since the time of the Greeks.
Into this breach stepped Richard Francis Burton, already famous as the first Englishman to risk his life posing as a Muslim to visit Mecca, Islam’s most sacred city. If the Nile’s origins were to be sought, Burton thought, he was the fellow for the job.
But the journey would take more than one man. When his first choice for a traveling companion failed, Burton persuaded himself that Speke, an English officer six years his junior, would do.
In 1855 their first attempt to track the river down from Somalia went terribly wrong. They were attacked by native irregulars, and one of their companions was killed. Speke suffered eleven spear wounds in the melee, and Burton was stabbed through the mouth, leaving disfiguring scars on both his cheeks.
A year and a half later the pair set out again, this time from Zanzibar, over a thousand miles to the south. Again they were stymied at every turn—from porters deserting with needed supplies, to diseases, to regional overlords demanding gifts. They managed to reach Lake Tanganyika, but by then Burton was so wasted by tropical diseases he needed to be carried. At least he saw the lake. Speke saw only a bright blur. He was almost blind, suffering from ophthalmia brought on by the journey. A bit later a beetle burrowed into his ear. Trying to dig it out with his penknife, he ruptured his eardrum and went permanently deaf on one side.
Perhaps because he was so ill, Burton convinced himself Lake Tanganyika fed into the Nile. They’d found the source. Halfway back to the coast, though, a violent fever brought him to a halt, and Speke set out with Sidi Mubarak Bombay, the expedition’s indispensable native jack of all trades, to find the Nyanza, another giant body of water they’d heard about. Arriving there, he was awed by a lake even bigger than Tanganyika. After preemptively renaming it Lake Victoria, he came to believe, correctly, that it was the source of the Nile.
The pair eventually made it back to Arabia, where Burton remained, still sick, while Speke returned to England and a hero’s welcome on the strength of his version of the Nile’s origin. Much of the rest of the book details the rivalry that kept Burton and Speke at daggers drawn until Speke’s apparently accidental death on the eve of a scheduled public debate between the two. Neither man profited by their falling out. Speke lost friends and standing with the Royal Geographical Society by selling his story of the journey to a commercial firm. (The Society thought it had first dibs.) Burton joined the diplomatic service and was shunted from one minor consulship to another, growing more bitter all the while. Among his forty books and countless articles, he published provocative translations of the scandalous Indian Kama Sutra and a deliberately spiced-up Arabian Nights, partly to thumb his nose at the Victorian public he thought had underappreciated him.
But there’s a good deal more going on in this ambitious book. Though she admits his faults, Millard was clearly taken with the swashbuckling Burton and shades every dispute in his favor. Burton is too sure of his own honesty to suspect anyone (i.e. Speke) of double dealing. Speke, insecure and envious, wants to hog all the glory to himself. Burton is a brilliant linguist and writer. Speke knows only English and is not much good at that. Speke wants to acquire money and fame from his travels (as if Burton didn’t!). Speke, Millard implies, shot himself out of fear of debating Burton. Suffice it to say that other writers have seen things the other way around.
Then too, there’s the astounding story of Burton’s wife, Isabel, who pursued him for ten years and married him, “her earthly god and king,” against her mother’s vehement wishes. Suffering his sometimes unannounced, occasionally years-long absences, Isabel catered to his least whim while overlooking his unorthodox sexual interests and practices. His orders on leaving her behind at one of their many travel destinations: “Pack, pay, and follow.”
Isabel, a pious Catholic, may have gotten some of her own back when she subjected the dying, militantly irreligious Burton to a full-blown Catholic funeral, and later fed his “magnum opus,” an Arabic erotic manual called The Scented Garden, into the fire, one sheet at a time, “to save his soul.”
No one interested in desperate African adventures, academic wrangles, one-sided love affairs, or flamboyant characters will be disappointed in this engaging book.
Reviewed by Joe Glaser, W.K.U. English Department.