NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The escalating global recall of Zantac, the heartburn pill that once ranked as the world’s best-selling drug, has its roots not in government oversight or a high-profile lawsuit, but in a tiny online pharmacy here whose founders feared that U.S. drugs might not be as safe as people think.
The pharmacy, Valisure, is a startup with only 14 full-time employees. But since its scientists alerted American regulators that Zantac and its generic form, ranitidine, contained a chemical thought to cause cancer, more than 40 countries from Australia to Vietnam have either stopped sales, launched investigations or otherwise stepped in to protect consumers from possible health risks.
In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration this month confirmed unacceptable levels of the chemical, N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), in some ranitidine products – including in some syrups taken by babies.
FDA officials have urged people not to panic, because the levels of NDMA are similar to the amount found in grilled and smoked meats. The agency is still investigating and asking companies to recall ranitidine and a similar drug, nizatidine, if they discover unacceptable amounts of NDMA. The agency’s testing suggests Pepcid, Tagamet, Nexium, Prevacid and Prilosec do not contain the chemical.
In the meantime, major pharmacy chains have jumped ahead and yanked both brand-name and generic versions of Zantac off their shelves. Some hospitals have switched to alternatives, and major drug manufacturers have recalled products – including Sanofi, the maker of over-the-counter Zantac in the United States, which announced a recall last month “as a precautionary measure.”
“We know impurities in medicines are of great concern to patients and consumers who rely on safe and effective medicines approved by the FDA, and we are working with manufacturers and global regulators to provide clear and actionable information,” Janet Woodcock, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement. “These investigations take time and do not provide instantaneous answers.”
For Valisure’s scientists, finding NDMA in ranitidine was a particularly dramatic example of the kind of discovery they make routinely. Valisure checks the chemical makeup of drugs before it ships them to consumers, and rejects more than 10 percent of the batches because their tests detect contaminants, medicine that didn’t dissolve properly or pills that contain the wrong dose, among other issues.
Since late 2018, Valisure has reported more than 50 problems directly to drug companies. Occasionally – as in the case of Zantac – their scientists find a problem so urgent they play the role of watchdog.
“I had a fairly dim view of drug quality in the United States going into this, but we’ve discovered tons of problems I never even thought of – and they’re all over the place,” said Adam Clark-Joseph, one of Valisure’s founders.
The FDA firmly rejects the idea that the drug supply is unsafe and said that one of Valisure’s conclusions – that ranitidine turns into NDMA in the stomach – is not supported by the agency’s testing. The agency reviews reams of data before approving a drug, inspects factories that make them, runs its own tests on selected drugs and collects reports of safety problems.
“Americans can be confident in the quality of the products the FDA approves,” spokesman Jeremy Kahn said.
•••
Valisure makes money the same way other pharmacies do – buying drugs from wholesalers and taking a cut of the price when it sells them. To set itself apart, it chemically tests the medicines it dispenses – marketing its services on the premise that people can’t be confident about what’s inside the pill bottles that fill their bathroom cabinets.
Clark-Joseph, an economist with some chemistry training, was drawn to the idea because he kept getting sick.
In graduate school, he refilled a prescription only to find that the new, supposedly identical drug didn’t work.
When his doctor told him to try another pharmacy because he probably got a bad batch, he was appalled. After similar incidents occurred, he started searching for a lab that would verify the chemical contents of his medication. When he didn’t find an obvious solution, he called his college friend David Light, who had worked in biotech, and suggested that they partner on a business that would verify the chemical contents of drugs.
“He thought I was being kind of paranoid at first,” Clark-Joseph said.
Light researched the issue and became convinced that it was a real problem – and a potential opportunity. But it wasn’t easy to sell investors on the concept, so the two friends provided much of the initial funding for the company from their own bank accounts.
In a modest two-room laboratory in a former gun factory, Valisure’s half-dozen scientists churn pills in a solution formulated to mimic stomach acid and warmed to body temperature, a test to determine whether medicines dissolve properly.
They use lasers to probe pills for inactive ingredients. A specialized instrument used in forensic investigations is used to detect carcinogens. Each time the company has expanded its panel of tests, new problems with medications have emerged.
One of the first drugs they tested was lamotrigine, an anticonvulsant medication made by several generic drug companies. (Valisure typically doesn’t disclose the makers of a specific batch that failed its quality standards.)
Valisure’s scientists put different batches of the extended-release version of the pill into a fancy blender that emulated the stomach and were dismayed at the results.
Multiple batches took longer than 24 hours to dissolve, and one took more than 48 hours – despite the fact that the label said it was supposed to dissolve in 12 to 15 hours. Ultimately, they found a version that met their standard to dispense to patients. Decals depicting the chemical structure of lamotrigine now decorate a wall of the pharmacy.
•••
Late last year, the company published a scientific paper showing that rapid-release Tylenol dissolved more slowly than less expensive tablets of the same dose. This wasn’t a public health problem, but it made the marketing of one of the most familiar drugs seem misleading.
Ernie Knewitz, a spokesman for Johnson & Johnson, the maker of brand-name Tylenol, said at the time the gelcaps were “rapid release” in comparison with conventional gelcaps, not uncoated tablets. The company did not respond to a request for an update.
After Valisure added a carcinogen test in March, it threw a form of ranitidine, the active ingredient in Zantac, into the queue – because Clark-Joseph’s infant daughter was taking the drug for acid reflux.
Kaury Kucera, the chief scientific officer, recalled seeing a spiking peak on a graph that indicated the presence of a large amount of NDMA with disbelief. She ran the test again. Then she ran into Light’s office.
He called Clark-Joseph and warned him to hold off on giving his daughter the drug until they could sort out what this meant. Scientists worked feverishly to confirm and understand the result. They sent samples to an independent lab to verify their finding. In June,they alerted the FDA of their initial results.
Much of the concern over the quality and safety of the drug supply has been propelled by a massive movement of drug production to foreign factories in recent years, “driven by the pharmaceutical industry’s desire for cost savings and less stringent environmental regulations,” Woodcock said in testimony submitted to Congress in October.
The FDA rigorously evaluates drugs for effectiveness and safety before approval, including visits by inspectors, who review records to ensure compliance with requirements – including that companies test batches of medicine before distributing them, Kahn said.
A 2016 Government Accountability Office report found that almost a third of 3,000 foreign drug establishments licensed by the FDA may never have been inspected, although the FDA said it has now caught up on the backlog.
Sen. Charles E. Grassley, R-Iowa, has sent letters to the FDA questioning the adequacy of its foreign drug inspection program.
David Gortler, a former FDA official who now works as chief medical officer of Valisure, argues that inspections simply aren’t sufficient in foreign factories. He thinks the agency needs to test each batch of drug that enters the country.
