As New York City erupts in coronavirus infections and deaths, Kaedrea Jackson has noticed something peculiar during her shifts inside the emergency department at Mount Sinai Morningside hospital.
“It seems there are more men coming in with really severe illness,” said Jackson, an emergency physician. “In general, I’ve seen more male patients. And when they do come in, they are at a sicker state.”
She and her colleagues on the front line of the pandemic have had little time to ponder why covid-19 seems deadlier for men than women – a phenomenon she could not recall happening with other diseases, such as the flu. “I don’t think there’s anything that’s very clear that shows me the ideology of why it’s been more males,” she said.
Coronavirus data reported by more than a dozen states and the nation’s largest city support Jackson’s experience. In most states, slightly more women are getting infected than men. But of more than 3,600 deaths in 13 states and New York City that report fatalities by gender, the majority of victims are men.
The disproportionate toll of the virus appears to have deep biological roots. An emerging body of research has revealed that women’s bodies are better at fighting off infection, thanks to the hormones in their systems and the genes on their two X chromosomes.
Scientists say these differences may partly explain why men have been hit hardest by the covid-19 pandemic. And they may provide a vital clue in the search for a cure.
The Washington Post identified 37 states that provide a breakdown of how many men, and how many women, have tested positive for covid-19. In 30 of those states, including the large outbreaks in Massachusetts, Michigan and Washington, women had a higher number of reported cases, though not always by a large margin.
In several large states including California and Florida, and in the vast outbreak in New York City, the data swing the other way toward male cases, leaving an ambiguous picture overall.
Fewer states provide an analysis of the differing numbers of deaths among men and women. But at least 13 with substantial death numbers reported that data. (The Post did not analyze some states, like Alaska, where the death numbers remain small.) In every one of those states, men died more frequently, and that was the case even if they had fewer total cases of the disease to begin with.
That’s also true in the city with the country’s biggest outbreak. As of Friday, men made up 59 percent of overall hospitalizations in New York City and were 62 percent of more than 1,800 fatalities.
“I’ve seen more males that need immediate respiratory support – to be intubated or supplemental oxygen,” Jackson said. “That’s been the major difference. They come in sicker.”
Men in New York are dying at a disproportionately high rate, even when accounting for the fact that male cases are more numerous to begin with. Men are 55 percent of cases but make up 62 percent of deaths.
•••
Often, the virus doesn’t start out feeling deadly, said Katrina Hawkins, an intensive care doctor at George Washington University Hospital in the District of Columbia. Many patients experience mild symptoms for about a week, then recover.
But in a small fraction of cases, the disease takes a sudden, dramatic turn. A dry cough and shortness of breath will give way to acute respiratory issues and dangerously low blood-oxygen levels. The body’s immune system unleashes a storm of protective cells and other molecules that can overwhelm vital organs, sometimes causing more damage than the virus itself.
This progression suggests that the worst form of the disease is triggered in part by the patient’s own immune system, Hawkins said. “There’s probably something written in their DNA that we just don’t know or understand yet,” she said.
To Robyn Klein, director of the Center for Neuroimmunology and Neuroinfectious Diseases at Washington University in St. Louis, the combination of lopsided statistics and divergent immune responses is an indicator that sex differences may be at play.
For almost all infectious diseases, women are able to mount a stronger immune response then men, she said. Women with acute HIV infections have 40 percent less viral genetic material in their blood than men. They are less susceptible to the viruses that cause hepatitis B and C. Men infected with coxsackie viruses – which in severe cases can cause inflammation of heart tissue – are twice as likely to die of the disease.
That holds true even in other animals. Female birds show higher antibody responses to infection than males, especially during mating season. The immune cells that eat up microbes and cellular debris are less active in male lizards than in their female counterparts.
“With regard to viral infection, it’s been very well established that females have much stronger immune responses than males,” Klein said. “Not just as a result of exposures or behavior. But there are actual differences in the ways that immune cells respond.”
Some 60 genes involved in immune function are located on the X chromosome, said Sabra Klein, a microbiologist at Johns Hopkins University, who is no relation to Robyn Klein.
