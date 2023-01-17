Q: I recently read a blog challenging readers with this question: “What if there’s something bigger you could do... something that would fundamentally change your life for the better? Make this the focus of your life.” The point was to encourage people toward adventure. Is this the answer to living an exciting life? – L.A.
A: For generations the human race has been on the great quest, trying every pathway. One path is political freedom. When found, it still doesn’t achieve a better world. Another hopeful path is education and many put complete faith in it, seeming a sensible path to travel. We are the most informed society in the history of civilization, yet the most confused. Mankind is on a great quest from birth; sometimes many years pass before realizing they are on a constant search for something – an adventure, an experience, or a thrill. Others have felt freed from the need to go on seeking this nameless thing, almost dismissing the quest.
Some achieve fame and fortune in other parts of the world while many stay close to home and prosper. At a distant glance it appears they have found their way, leaving others still seeking and stumbling along. No one is alone in this quest. All mankind travels the same road, noticing the emptiness that oppresses the world, crying out for guidance, for comfort, and for peace.
Where can one find satisfaction in such a quest? The Bible tells us, “Look to Me, and be saved, all you ends of the earth! For I am God, and there is no other” (Isaiah 45:22). This is the blessed hope. Do not cease to seek out the Lord, for you will find Him and be satisfied. What a thrilling future for those of us who know that someday we will populate the kingdom of God.