On the eve of Easter Sunday, when Kentuckians would normally be anticipating gathering with their families to attend church services, Gov. Andy Beshear defended an order he issued Friday aimed at deterring any mass gatherings.
During his daily briefing Saturday on Kentucky’s COVID-19 epidemic, Beshear announced 185 new cases of the virus, bringing the state’s current total to 1,840. That’s an increase from the total 1,693 confirmed cases Beshear reported Friday, which represented the largest single-day increase yet with 242 new cases and 11 deaths.
Beshear also announced new cases in the Barren River region, although it wasn’t immediately clear if the cases were in addition to the county totals reported by the Barren River District Health Department on Friday. A representative from the health department told the Daily News its next case update will likely come Monday.
As of Friday, the 84 total cases in the district include one in Hart County, five in Barren County, 11 in Butler County, six in Edmonson County, four in Logan County, 15 in Simpson County and 42 in Warren County. Metcalfe County did not have any reported cases Friday.
Saturday’s briefing also brought news of four more deaths resulting from COVID-19 infections. To date, 94 Kentuckians have lost their lives to the respiratory disease.
That news prompted Beshear on Friday to order law enforcement to record the license plate number of anyone who attends mass gatherings this weekend and to give the contact information connected to the plate to local health departments.
Health officials will then notify the person who owns the vehicle to undergo a 14-day quarantine to deter the virus from spreading further.
“This is the only way we can ensure that your decision doesn’t kill someone else,” Beshear said of the order Friday. “That your decision doesn’t spread the coronavirus in your county and in your community.”
The order comes as many Kentuckians are celebrating the holiday weekend, although it doesn’t apply to drive-up worship services and pertains to all mass gatherings, not just church services.
The move has been met with criticism from Beshear’s Republican opponents, including Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
Beshear on Saturday defended the measure, describing it as a reasonable move compared to stricter measures in other states.
Most churches in the state have complied with social distancing guidelines, Beshear said. Still, Beshear said there are at least seven mass gatherings planned for this holiday weekend.
“All I’m trying to do is to say if you’re making the decision to go to a mass gathering, it shouldn’t impact other people,” Beshear said.
Of those who’ve died from COVID-19 in Kentucky, a disproportionate share are African Americans, Beshear said Saturday. He attributed those deaths to an unequal access to health care.
“We have a lot more work to do and we should have done it by now,” Beshear said, making the case that everyone should have access to affordable, high-quality health care.
Regarding testing for COVID-19, Beshear also teased a fairly big announcement” on Sunday. Kentucky has tested 24,288 people so far, and Beshear said the state has been working to secure more personal protective equipment in order to ramp up testing. That includes collecting about 2 million donated gloves, he said Saturday.
Kentuckians can donate personal protective equipment by going online to kentucky.gov/formservices/TeamKentucky/PPE or by calling 833-448-3773.
– Daily News Multimedia reporter Emily Zantow contributed to this story.
What do you call a pimple on a liberals ass ? A brain tumor. How do you make a liberal disappear ? Put Preparation-H on their forehead and wait 3 to 5 minuets.
Let's see, Beshear threatening Christians and Churches. Beshear's budget leaving the retirement system tens of millions of dollars short. Congratulations! I hope the militant teachers who voted this guy in are happy.
Going to repeat this everytime the little dictator says he's trying to save lives. If that was your go you would.
1. ban smoking (kills 10 to 20x more than coronavirus)
2. ban alcohol (kills 10x or more people than the coronavirus..including others)
Yet Distilleries are allowed to stay open...MASS GATHERINGS, the Little Dictator is not trying to enforce.
If someone wants to be 100% saved...lock yourself in and dont go out around others. Once you go out that door YOU made the choice to be around others that might have the virus. The same choice you made when people had the flu. 99.5% of us is going to live even if we catch it.
There's no way for Governor Gomer to enforce those quarantines.
Exactly
