Friday
Lost River Sessions LIVE! presents the Whiskey Bent Valley Boys at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Arts Center. Visit theskypac.com for more information.
Saturday
The Bowling Green Home, Remodeling & Decorating Show is at 10 A.M. at SKyPAC. Admission is free. Visit theskypac.com for more information.
Miles for Megan’s Mobile Grocery 5K is at 4 p.m. at First Christian Church. Visit milesfor megan5k.wixsite.com/milesformegan for more information.
The BGHS Acapalooza! is from 7 to 9 p.m. at Bowling Green Junior High School. Call 270-791-4262 for more information.
Drumline Holiday Spectacular Live! is at 7 p.m. at RiverPark Center in Owensboro. Visit bit.ly/2K3EyrA for more information.
Rodney Atkins performs at 7:30 p.m. at Plaza Theatre in Glasgow. Visit historicplaza.com for more information.
Sunday- Nov. 23
The fifth annual Gingerbread Homes for the Arts Festival is at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center. Visit bit.ly/2NE9qQE for more information, including a printable application to reserve a spot in the Gingerbread House Contest.
Tuesday
Legends for the Library: Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger will speak at 6 p.m. at Knicely Conference Center. Tickets are $75 each. Dinner is included. Visit tockify.com/warrenpl/detail/963/1574208000000 for more information.
Nov. 21
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical is at 7:30 p.m. at SKyPAC. Visit theskypac.com for more information.
Nov. 22
Spice Up the Night is at 6 p.m. at SKyPAC. Visit theskypac.com for more information.
The Second City Greatest Hits Vol. 59 is at 8 p.m. at SKyPAC. Visit theskypac.com for more information.
Nov. 22-23
Rock A-Z Fest is at 7 p.m. both nights at Plaza Theatre in Glasgow. Visit historicplaza.com for more information.
Nov. 23
Come dancing to a live band from 6 to 9 p.m. at Ephram White Center. Bring a dish for a potluck meal at 7 p.m. Price is $6. Call Charlotte Powell at 270-799-1859 or Jerry Conder at 270-202-8910 for more information.
Nov. 30
Holiday Makers Market is at 10 a.m. at the Bob Kirby Branch of the Warren County Public Library. Visit warrenpl.org/makers for more information.
Ongoing events
A small group of chess enthusiasts meet and play chess at 8:45 a.m. Wednesdays at Spencer’s Coffee. Any chess players, novice to experienced that would like to play, are welcome.
Bluegrass jam and potluck is held every other Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. at UAW Hall. Bring a potluck dish. Call Robert at 270-784-1502 for more information.
