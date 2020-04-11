A severe weather outbreak, including the threat of widespread damaging winds, large hail and potentially strong tornadoes, is likely this weekend for portions of the South. The storms come as coronavirus concerns have prompted the shuttering of many community storm shelters, since some public officials fear the repercussions of prioritizing tornado safety over social distancing.
In advance of this weekend’s anticipated onslaught of vicious weather, the American Meteorological Society, the scientific organization representing about 12,000 meteorologists, is seeking to prevent people from avoiding tornado shelters due to coronavirus fears.
“Do not let the virus prevent you from seeking refuge from a tornado,” wrote the AMS in a public statement released Thursday afternoon. “If a public tornado shelter is your best available refuge from severe weather, take steps to ensure you follow CDC guidelines for physical distancing and disease prevention.”
Their advice echoes a March joint statement released by the National Weather Service and the Alabama Department of Public Health. “Your first priority should be to protect yourself from a potential tornado,” that statement said. They noted that individuals in the path of an approaching storm were far more likely to be affected by a tornado than by the virus.
With atmospheric ingredients lining up for a potential high-end event, the AMS hopes to improve awareness and offer insight into this issue.
“There had been some discussion on a statement ... for a bit, but we did work hard to get it done this week,” said Keith Seitter, executive director of the AMS, in an email. “(We wanted) to have it in place prior to the potential severe weather this weekend.”
Already, the Storm Prediction Center has taken the unusual step of declaring a “moderate risk” of severe weather for portions of the Deep South on Sunday. That’s a level 4 out of 5 on their severe weather scale, highlighting the potential for damaging winds and long-track tornadoes.
The AMS stopped short of encouraging emergency managers to open shelters, however. Seitter wrote that “(the) AMS respects that those decisions need to be made on the local and regional level.”
While it may seem like a straightforward decision, the presence of multiple hazards presents a formidable communication challenge. Ongoing social science research within the meteorological community has found that the public responds best to a unified, actionable message. Otherwise, it can be difficult for those in harm’s way to rank various risks and prioritize action items accordingly.
That decision-making process is made even more problematic when the actions associated with handling different risks conflict – like being told to seek refuge from a tornado, possibly in a community shelter, while also being directed to remain isolated at home away from others.
The weather community has dealt with multiple simultaneous hazards before – and at times with tragic consequences. On May 31, 2013, several people sheltering from a massive tornado in El Reno, Okla., hid in a ditch – heeding the advice to get as low to the ground as possible. They perished when floodwaters engulfed that culvert, drowning in the sudden deluge. A total of 13 people succumbed to flash flooding in Oklahoma that day.
Similarly, during Hurricane Harvey’s 2017 assault on Houston, when between 3 and 5 feet of rain fell on the Houston metro area, residents also faced a choice between climbing to an upper floor of their home or going to the basement.
Historic flash flooding forced many residents onto their rooftops at a time when dozens of tornado warnings were issued around the city. The local National Weather Service forecast office handling the event was forced to adapt in real time – since they knew the deadly flooding posed a much greater threat.
“It’s something up until Harvey we hadn’t really dealt with a lot at the Houston office,” said Lance Wood, the science and operations officer at the National Weather Service in Houston. “We were under continuous tornado watches for about four days ... (even) as the really big flooding happened.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.