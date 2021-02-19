State Auditor Mike Harmon’s office made headlines last week with the release of a massive document labeled as volume one of the Statewide Single Audit of Kentucky for Fiscal Year 2020.
The bulk of the 25 findings documented massive problems associated with a 1,300% increase in unemployment insurance claims resulting from extensive layoffs associated with businesses forced to close or curtail operations after Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive orders designed to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The Office of Unemployment Insurance faced monumental issues as 49,023 new unemployment claims were filed during the week ending March 21 and an additional 113,149 new claims the next week. Also, three significant new unemployment insurance programs were created via the federal CARES Act designed to respond to economic hardships resulting from the pandemic.
Here are a few of the issues identified:
- Leadership made decisions that violated federal law and sacrificed program integrity in an attempt to more quickly get payments to unemployed individuals. One of these changes, referred to as “Auto-Pay,” allowed benefits to be automatically paid without requiring claimants to report the weekly wage information needed to determine whether they were actually eligible for benefits.
- Despite high-risk decisions made in an attempt to pay benefits more quickly, many claims still were not timely processed. As of Oct. 29, the backlog of unprocessed, initial jobless claims totaled about 80,000.
- The office had archived more than 400,000 emails received through its UI assistance email account that remained unread as of Nov. 9.
- The external pressure of the pandemic incentivized office management to override system controls. Because of the lack of controls over payments during the Auto-Pay period, auditors could not precisely estimate total overpayments or underpayments. The auditor’s office said while not all of these payments were improper, “they were paid in a control environment highly conducive to improper or even fraudulent payments.”
- Auditors selected a sample of 37 state employees who filed for and received unemployment insurance benefits and discovered 16 state employees were paid unemployment benefits for the loss of part-time jobs despite still being employed by the state. The net overpayment in this sample was more than $116,000.
- The office also failed to inform the auditor of public accounts, along with other state agencies, of three data breaches that occurred in April and May 2020. State law requires agencies to notify the auditor and others within 72 hours of the occurrence. The office did not report the first breach as required until after the media learned of it, at least a month after it occurred.
“The systemic failure of leadership on all levels not only violated federal law, but also let down many who needed relief,” Harmon said. “It also leaves others facing the prospect of repaying the government for miscalculated payments they received in good faith.”
Beshear’s public response points to some corrective measures taken last spring, and it aims an accusing finger at past measures to economize in state government.
“Unfortunately, in the years leading up to the pandemic, the previous administration, and previous legislatures, closed in-person offices, sliced the UI budget by $16 million and cut 95 skilled employees from UI that were desperately needed,” Beshear said.
His budget address in January also asked legislators to allocate $47.5 million to correct chronic underfunding of the unemployment insurance system plus General Fund spending of $1.1 million in fiscal year 2021 and $8.4 million in fiscal year 2022 to restore jobs to help with unemployment claims at the 12 career centers.
It’s also important to note that, by nature, audit reports are picky. Auditors test standards and look for shortcomings. And in this circumstance, like all seemingly coming out of Frankfort, politics could be at play with a Republican state auditor’s staff looking at administrative operations of a Democratic governor.
With all that being said, this report is exceptionally damning – particularly for Beshear.
The governor has demonstrated care and concern throughout his leadership in this COVID pandemic, but compassion goes beyond kind words at a news conference. True caring compels one to action. And despite his statements of support, the Beshear administration has not repaired or even effectively patched up an unemployment insurance system incapable of meeting the economic downturn his COVID response created.
The full 138-page report is available on the state auditor’s website and includes every state agency’s responses. If you have time to read it, judge for yourself how many sound like excuses versus reasons.
State government never has been accused at being good at customer service. But this is an exceptionally convincing example of neglect.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.