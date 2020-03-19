AUSTIN, Texas – The trucks rolled in and were ready to unload, staffers were pulling programs and badges out of boxes at the convention center and the customary banners were going up on city streets. Austin was stoked for its annual celebration.
Then the coronavirus stopped everything.
South by Southwest – one of the world’s largest gatherings of culture creators – should be going on right now as a spiritual and financial windfall for tens of thousands of residents, musicians, artists and low-wage workers. This funky state capital in the heart of Texas has depended on the 10-day tech, music and film festival since 1987. But with a pandemic spreading across the country, a panel of health experts shut it all down, not wanting the “Southby” revelers acting as coronavirus couriers – both into and out of Austin.
“I was crushed,” said a shellshocked Roland Swenson, the festival’s co-founder and managing director. He had minutes to tell his staff members before it went public and later laid off a third of them. “We were right on the edge before we put on the brakes. It’s going to be dark.”
Fear of virus transmission has disrupted life across the country, pausing professional sports, canceling festivals and shrinking social interactions. But for Austin, canceling SXSW is not like calling off any party: Twitter debuted here. Greta Gerwig blossomed here. John Mayer got a record deal here. Former President Barack Obama was here.
The festival is a conclave of creative social progress in a world pushed into quarantine. The growth and history of the festival is intertwined with the fortunes and counterculture identity of this city of outsiders, nonconformists, dreamers, oddballs and smart-as-a-whip folk with audaciously progressive ideas and even bolder ambitions.
Four locals embodied the city’s risk-taking ethos when they gambled on the idea of creating a festival to showcase the city’s homegrown music. It evolved three decades later into a career-boosting behemoth, spanning industries and reverberating far beyond Texas. Former Gov.Ann Richards once said the “natives” believed – even if no one else did – that Austin was the center of the musical universe.
“And this week, that is literally truth,” the late Democrat said at SXSW in 1993.
Without it, Austin is still weird ol’ Austin. But the festival was created to open doors, and what hurts so deeply about the cancellation, organizers and city leaders say, are the opportunities that will be missed.
Films won’t be seen. Startups won’t find investors. Musicians won’t be discovered.
“We are art junkies, and we didn’t get our fix this year,” said Casey Monahan, director of the Texas Music Office and a former music critic who has attended every SXSW. “And it breaks our hearts.”
When soft drinks were 35 cents and a ticket to see a pre-famous Bruce Springsteen was $1, something weird was happening in Austin. The Vietnam War was on, the culture was divided and uncertainty reigned. But, as local historian Joe Nick Patoski said, one thing united hippies and rednecks, cowboys and stoners, slackers and geeks: music.
Austin’s music buffs credit Willie Nelson’s 1972 performance at the Armadillo World Headquarters with spawning the city’s musical explosion. Outsiders migrated to the city for its sincere love of artistry, and that music scene fit with its abundance of government jobs and opportunities for graduates from the state’s flagship university.
“The rest of Texas was built on extracting natural resources. Austin was built on the creative mind,” Patoski said. “If you didn’t fit in your small town, you’d go to university and it became a place to work out your idea, however contrary, and people were tolerant.”
Any given night in the city – with its outsize number of bars and clubs – musicians of all tribes tried out their compositions on supportive audiences. Austin became the live music capital of the world.
Four guys who met at a bar and worked at the city’s alternative newspaper, the Austin Chronicle, wanted to bring more attention to what had happened organically on the local level. Swenson, a music producer, writers Louis Black and Nick Barbaro, and promoter Louis Jay Meyers wanted to help local talent reach the world.
“We mirrored what was already here in Austin,” Swenson said. “It’s a city tolerant of eccentrics and people who did unusual things that might’ve gotten them in jail. We wanted to bring this culture to other like-minded individuals in the world.”
South by Southwest was born in 1987 and, within a decade, built film and interactive into its formula. Each new iteration of the festival reflected the city’s DNA. Filmmaking and tech are intrinsic to Austin, home to director Richard Linklater and IBM. Today, Austin has the most startups – and still, bars and clubs – per capita in the nation.
Independent film producer Janet Pierson, who moved from New York to Central Texas in 2004, said the unpretentious vibe meant she never had to worry about having the right bag or clothing at a screening with other film lovers.
“In Austin, it was only, are you interesting?” said Pierson, now SXSW’s director of film. “The city is a vital component of why SXSW worked.”
As the festival grew, Austin grew. For eight straight years, it has been the fastest-growing city in the nation, adding an average of about 155 new residents each day. Downtown Austin is a patchwork of glittering skyscrapers and construction sites. It’s airport grew from a military airfield into a world-class transportation hub – with live music stages.
Swenson remembers the day he knew they had created something special. He was sitting at the corner of Sixth Street with a brick-size mobile phone to his ear watching people dashing from club to club to catch all the bands in town.
But with prosperity came challenges. The cost of living in Austin is increasing faster than what some of its creative class can afford. Homelessness is a growing problem. Traffic is a mess.
The commercialization of Austin’s culture is troublesome for some residents who watch in horror as their old haunts, such as the restaurant Threadgill’s, are consumed by rising rents to make way for new places like Hotel Van Zandt (named after the late singer-songwriter Townes Van Zandt).
“Southby exists because of places like this,” said Jane Jennings, 66, pointing to the blinking red neon sign of the Continental Club on a recent night. Inside, Mike Stinson and his band played under rouge lights as a couple two-stepped in slip-ons.
The club was supposed to play host to several acts during SXSW but had to cancel the gigs. It’s a blow to business, but bouncer and musician Ben Todd said with all the bands still in town, they’ve been able to take new bookings.
“I know a lot of people who lost work, vendors, caterers, stage hands,” Todd said, noting that he hopes talent scouts stuck around to sign emerging bands. “Gigs are still going on.”
Just the idea of canceling the show – as places like Broadway and Disney World have done – is anathema to Austin.
“It so contradicts every instinct you have to cancel a gig,” said Graham Reynolds, an Austin musician and producer. “At the same time, this is such a rare occurrence that any of those rules have their limits and we just seem to have run up to the limit.”
Blake Bermel was putting the final spray-painted touches on a mural at Seventh and Red River last week, a portrait of a clean-shaven Austin cowboy – too put-together for cattle-rustling but perfect for a night of dancing at the Broken Spoke. The toothy cowboy’s exclamation voices the city’s frustration in a cartoonish speech bubble: “Can’t Cancel Texan!”
Bermel, better known as Mez Data, created the piece after learning that the $7,000 he expected to earn painting murals all over the city for SXSW would not be coming – the type of funds that many around here count on to help cover their mortgages or keep their businesses running during the rest of the year.
Austin’s community is trying to soften the impact with funds to support artists, help low-wage or service workers and promote local businesses. Job fairs and pub crawls are also in the works. The city government is discouraging large gatherings but promoting local businesses.
“We are talking about people who work in hotels, people who don’t have health insurance and work minimum-wage jobs,” Mike Nellis of the Austin Community Foundation said. “Their ability to recover from this is limited.”
Swenson also is confronting questions about his organization’s future. SXSW staff moved into a new building last summer and the lost revenue could push them to borrow money to keep afloat.
The disappointment about the festival’s cancellation permeated the Austin Music Awards last week. Emcees encouraged the emotional crowd to donate money, making light of the public health crisis, and award winners showered love on the city.
But when SXSW co-founders Black and Barbaro took the stage, the audience seemed to pay respect as if waiting for a word of comfort from them.
“They said cancellation, but we say celebration!” Black said.
Barbaro added: “We celebrate together, we mourn together, and we move forward together.”
