"Humanly Possible: Seven Hundred Years of Humanist Freethinking, Inquiry, and Hope," by Sarah Bakewell. New York: Penguin, 2023, 454 pages. $30.00 Hardback.
In a world where not long ago the word humanist shared many of the meanings of today’s woke and came in for the same rough handling, Sarah Bakewell’s survey reminds us how vital the humanist tradition has been for human progress. Humanism, she says, is just what it sounds like: a view of the world in which living people’s experience and potential come first, not some future-oriented idea like nationalism, communism, the free market, or even salvation. Humanists value what makes us happy in the here and now.
Bakewell is known for her award-winning studies of the great eighteenth century original Michel de Montaigne and the post WWII existentialists, but no narrowly focused work can account for the diversity of humanist thought through the ages. Hence this survey. While her chief narrative begins with the Italian Renaissance of the fourteenth century, the author cites three ancient texts that prefigure humanism’s guiding ideas: The Greek philosopher Protagoras’s “Man is the measure of all things,” the Roman playwright Terence’s “Nothing human is alien to me,” and the Golden Rule. Bakewell’s version: “Don’t do something to others if you wouldn’t like it yourself.”
A born storyteller, Bakewell makes even minor characters come alive. Regarding the Renaissance, her chief exhibits are Francesco Petrarch and Giovanni Boccaccio, who lived as wandering scholars, combing through monasteries and private collections for ancient Latin manuscripts and copying them by hand, determined to keep ancient learning from being lost. Their feeling for the ancients was personal. Petrarch went so far as to write letters to ancient authors, closing, perhaps regretfully, with “From the land of the living.” Bakewell shows how much Western thought, art, literature, jurisprudence, political philosophy, and architecture owes to these efforts to raise Greek and Roman civilizations from their ashes.
The next generation of humanists, represented by Lorenzo Valla, injected a critical spirit, questioning everything. Valla’s masterstroke was discrediting the Donation of Constantine, a historical forgery that seemed to grant Catholic popes authority over western Europe. Relying on the philological methods of his predecessors, he demonstrated that the Donation’s Latin included words and things unknown in the times of Emperor Constantine. Fearless, he went on to apply the same critical perspective to the Bible, commenting on its contradictions and speculating as scholars still do on how it came to be written and what effect these issues have on its authority.
All this takes me less than a fifth of the way into of the book, but I hope it gives you an idea of Bakewell’s anecdotal approach. Her style is as lively as her insights. Lorenzo Valla served up his findings “with a sauce of hot chutzpa.” During the Black Plague, Pope Clement VI “consecrated the Rhone so that those whose bodies were thrown in the river could get to heaven.” Noting that the paper of early books was made from cloth, chiefly people’s underclothes, she observes, “Thus, from nickers came literature.”
But the lightness of Bakewell’s touch should not obscure the seriousness of her enterprise. Her Renaissance humanists brought back what ancient learning they could. Desiderius Erasmus followed, devoting his life to softening the violent religious wars and pogroms surrounding the Protestant Reformation. Seventeenth century humanists turned inward, producing insights like those in Montaigne’s lifelong voyage of self-discovery.
The next generation—Voltaire, the encyclopedists of France, David Hume, Thomas Paine, and Thomas Jefferson—produced the Enlightenment ideas that underlie our Declaration of Independence and Constitution. They were followed in turn by the scientific humanists of the nineteenth century—Jeremy Bentham, Adam Smith, Charles Darwin, T.H. Huxley, and others. What sets all these figures apart from the mugwumps of their days was their conviction that the world could be a better place if people really worked to improve things.
More recently, humanism has been shaped by a century of wars—chiefly the senseless slaughter of WWI and the horrors of WWII— into various schemes for peacekeeping and international cooperation. It was humanists like Bertram Russell and Mohandas Gandhi who questioned war and imperialism, helping to inspire hopeful institutions like the World Bank and the UN, just as today’s humanists work to combat social and economic inequality, building on the work of thought leaders like Frederick Douglass and Zora Neale Hurston.
As attractive and convincing as Bakewell’s portrait of humanism is, she never forgets that each new turn of the humanist tradition has been opposed, often violently. She dwells at length on Girolamo Savonarola, whose fifteenth century cult called believers to renounce worldly pleasure. He and his informers nosed out musical instruments, jewelry, mirrors, pictures, and especially books to be burned in giant “bonfires of the vanities.” We, of course, have a notable and perhaps growing share of Savonarolas today.
Still, however rocky the path has been, Bakewell argues, humanist thought has generally survived and triumphed. Pope Innocent VI and King Henry III are distant memories now, but the legacies of Petrarch and Montaigne are alive as ever, adding to what George Eliot once called “the growing good of the world.” As the American humanist Robert Ingersoll put it:
Happiness is the only good.
The time to be happy is now.
The place to be happy is here.
[adding this crucial condition]
The way to be happy is to make others so.
The words may be simple, but as Bakewell shows, their ramifications are endless. Humanly Possible should be required reading for anyone interested in the positive forces that have shaped our world.
—Reviewed by Joe Glaser, WKU English Department