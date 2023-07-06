Happy birthday for July 8: Trust your inner voice to point you in the right direction this year. Let your emotions lead the way, and let your imagination turn your thoughts into a reality. Your numbers are 2, 24, 25, 28, 31, 37, 42.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Select your words carefully when dealing with those close to you. Choose peace and love over discord and chaos. Put greater emphasis on personal growth, not trying to change others. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Live with what you’ve got and simplify your life. Opportunity begins with you and making the decisions that suit you mentally, financially and emotionally. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You’ll become vulnerable if you don’t listen to your intuition. An outsider will offer false information that can cost you. Fixing up and utilizing your space to suit your needs will help you find the success you crave. HH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Find common ground with people you want on your team. The input you receive will change how you proceed. Pay attention to what things cost before you agree. HHHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your curiosity will take you on a mission to discover what’s possible. Stretching your mind to accommodate your dreams will boost your confidence and encourage you to rethink your strategy for future endeavors. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Extend a helping hand, and the connections you develop will change your life. Join forces with someone who shares your beliefs and wants to make a difference. A social event will spark your imagination and encourage you to move unexpectedly. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Refrain from acting in haste. Consider what you want to achieve, and find a unique way to move forward without causing upset or discord. Stick to a budget, even if someone begs you to spend more. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Simplify your plans and refuse to let anger set in or jealousy take over. Focus on the truth, ask questions and choose to head in a direction that makes you happy. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Share your feelings with someone you love. Update your look, but don’t go over budget. A change is only good if it doesn’t cause financial stress. HHHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Get the facts. You’ll be glad you did when you aren’t on the losing end of a deal based on lies. The best way to get ahead is to go it alone and handle matters yourself. HH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t let the changes others make tempt you to follow suit. You can be supportive without taking part. Spend more time and money on something that benefits you directly. Your goal is to ease stress, not cause worry. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Get together with intelligent people who make you think. An interesting social event will open the door to an opportunity that allows you to use your intuition and your talents to broaden your financial possibilities. HHH
H: Avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. HH: You can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. HHH: Focus and you’ll reach your goals. HHHH: Aim high; start new projects. HHHHH: Nothing can stop you; go for gold.