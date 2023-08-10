Happy birthday for Aug. 12: Take nothing for granted. Oversee every detail, and apply a high-energy approach to everything you pursue this year. Your numbers are 4, 18, 21, 24, 37, 42, 48.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Pay more attention to how you look and feel, and spend your downtime relaxing with people who bring out the best in you. Keep life simple and instill a healthy routine into your life that eases stress. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Open discussions will resolve unfinished business and give you hope for a brighter future. Pay attention to detail and costs. Express your concerns, your solutions and the contributions you are willing to make to improve your life and situation. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Consider what things cost and how you can stabilize your financial situation. Don’t let anyone fool you into a questionable fast-cash scheme or joint venture. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take the initiative to research and gather information that will help you decide what’s best for you. Pursuing education, talking to experts and using experience to point you in a better direction will pay off. Make financial and emotional stability your primary concerns. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep an open mind, but don’t make unnecessary changes because someone is pressuring you. Act on your behalf and prepare a detailed response to control the outcome. Spend time working toward a better lifestyle, updating your image, and pursuing peace and happiness. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Participate, start a movement or help someone in need. Your input will change your life and help others. Stop thinking about what you can do and start making your presence felt. HHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t neglect to help due to a lack of funds. Contact like-minded people and work together to build a healthy lifestyle rich with love, trust and empathy for others. Your time and effort are worth more than cash and will offer higher rewards. HH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t push your luck regarding health and love. Be true to yourself and others and aware of your faults and temptations. Evaluate your options, and be original in how you handle sensitive issues. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Put your best foot forward, and don’t rely on others to do things for you. You’ll encounter aggressive people who offer the impossible and deliver nothing but sorrow. Analyze situations and make your best offer or move. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’ll have everything you require to make a move. Don’t let anyone interfere with your plans. Use your knowledge and skills to bring about change and create opportunities. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You know what others expect of you, so don’t go over and above to prove yourself to someone undeserving. Size up what’s fair and set a course that honors your promises and protects your reputation and peace of mind. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Social events will lead to new acquaintances and unusual opportunities. A last-minute change will put you at risk. Be ready to make a snap decision and head in a direction that offers security over instability. HHHHH
H: Avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. HH: You can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. HHH: Focus and you’ll reach your goals. HHHH: Aim high; start new projects. HHHHH: Nothing can stop you; go for gold.