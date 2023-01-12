Happy Birthday for Jan. 16: Use whatever tools are available to you to bring about positive change. An energetic approach to life will attract individuals who are proactive and well-informed. Your numbers are 3, 8, 14, 23, 30, 38, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Investigate the changes in your personal or professional community and decide if you want to participate or put your energy elsewhere. See who’s involved and do your best to connect with people who share your vision. Peace and love are encouraged. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t get caught up in someone else’s dream. Know when to back away and do your own thing. Protect against being manipulated by someone who tends to exaggerate. Leave nothing to chance. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t take a risk with your health or emotional well-being. Keep situations in perspective, and distance yourself from trouble and erratic individuals trying to undermine you. Concentrate on personal improvements that will make your resume and the impression you make inviting. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take advantage of any opportunity to experience something new and exciting. Travel, education and deep discussions are favored. HHHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Be open to suggestions, but don’t go overboard. Take on projects in increments to manage the cost and time to ensure you reach your objective. Offer to help someone who has something you find valuable; create a shared opportunity. HH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Network, gather information and change what isn’t working for you. Rebuild what’s important to you. HHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take the initiative to learn something new. Sign up for a course or research the possibility of using your skills differently. Look for an opening that can change how much you earn or encourages you to be active. Physical fitness is encouraged. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Stick to the truth and change only what makes sense to you. Trying to impress someone who is never satisfied is a waste of time. Set things up to suit your needs. Trying to buy love will leave you in a vulnerable position. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take the fast track and don’t stop until you reach your destination. Keep your head down and your thoughts to yourself. Pay attention to the way you look. Dress to impress. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Rely on your intuition. Take the time to put together a plan that encourages you to follow your passion, even if it means earning less. Peace of mind will make a difference in how you feel and who you enjoy being around. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t hesitate when dealing with emotional issues. Carefully handle differences you have with others in order to avoid backlash. Be a good listener, and you’ll know exactly how to respond to someone giving you a hard time. Take nothing for granted. HH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Position yourself for advancement. Speak up and be part of the solution, and you’ll become the go-to person in your circle of friends. HHHHH
H: Avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. HH: You can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. HHH: Focus and you’ll reach your goals. HHHH: Aim high; start new projects. HHHHH: Nothing can stop you; go for gold.