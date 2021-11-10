The supply-chain issues currently affecting certain sectors of the U.S. economy are already well documented, and the reports of shortages and delays figure to only increase in coming weeks as we become engulfed in the holiday shopping season.
Before we go further, however, we must urge diligence in parsing through said documentation: Hyperbolic reporting and misrepresented facts seem pretty common, as some folks abuse both social and mainstream media in efforts to score political points off the situation.
That said, it is obvious that some consumers will encounter difficulties in securing desired items as the year comes to a close. Earlier this week, The Washington Post reported on the struggles small shops are facing in obtaining stock, particularly as they try to get their more modest orders filled while suppliers focus their efforts on the bulk orders of mega-retailers such as Walmart and Amazon. So, shoppers who admirably choose to buy local will potentially face some tough sledding in the weeks ahead.
This environment is also the cause of some early concern for those charities and donation drives that devote so much work to the holiday season. Last week, the Daily News’ Aaron Mudd wrote about how Toys for Tots Southern Kentucky is urging its donors to plan ahead this year in light of likely toy shortages and inflation concerns. Janel Doyle, the local program’s chief coordinator, is not panicking yet, but she said the economic factors – in combination with an expected growth in need and most donors’ tendency to wait until after Thanksgiving to think about Christmas giving – could result in Toys for Tots falling short of its goals.
It’s a predicament that could complicate the holidays for many organizations, not just Toys for Tots, so we are urging both regular and prospective donors alike to start planning now for their holiday giving, no matter their preferred charity. Of all years, this certainly does not seem like the time for procrastination or last-second shopping. Enter the giving season with backup plans if you find requested items are scant or outright unavailable, and give yourself plenty of time to locate and obtain the items you seek.
Keep this in mind: Many of the children and families who benefit from holiday toy, clothing and food drives have real, immediate needs that exist even when the supply chain is robust and efficient. While there is plenty of time to ensure a happy holiday season for all, it just might require a bit more proactivity than in years past. In the grand scheme of things, we don’t think that’s too much to ask.