Happy birthday for July 15: Do what you can to help others this year, but not at the expense of falling behind or giving up on your dreams. Your numbers are 7, 15, 22, 27, 34, 36, 40.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Look for alternatives if you face a technicality about property, family or legal issues. Act on your own behalf instead of trusting someone else to do your work. Change begins with you, so start the ball rolling, and don’t look back. HHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Be realistic when making decisions. Research and practicality will guide you to victory. Stay on course and refuse to let someone with pie-in-the-sky ideas dictate what to do next. Choose a simpler lifestyle, and you’ll gain peace of mind. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Stop dreaming and start acting. Love is apparent, and home improvements will set the mood for romance. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Stretch your imagination and see what you discover. An offer that sounds too good to be true will have hidden costs that require your attention before you commit. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Review your response and stick to the facts. Romance is favored. HHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Stop talking and start doing. Follow your heart and be a trailblazer. HH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You’ll get back what you dish out. Good deeds will pay off. HHHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Keep moving forward. Overthinking a situation will lead to uncertainty. Pay attention to where your money goes, and you’ll devise a plan that encourages you to save and spend less. An exciting alternative will be worth investigating. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Make decisions before someone makes them for you. Choose peace over discord. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Breathe deeply in and out, count your blessings and be grateful for what you have. A physical challenge will exhilarate you. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Sit tight and wait for things to settle down. Keep moving in a positive direction. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Focus on what you want to achieve, and you’ll meet your objective with time to relax and enjoy the company of someone you love. Home improvements, hosting an event or starting a creative endeavor will lead to new opportunities and incentives. HHHHH
H: Avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. HH: You can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. HHH: Focus and you’ll reach your goals. HHHH: Aim high; start new projects. HHHHH: Nothing can stop you; go for gold.