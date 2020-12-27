Bennetts celebrate 25th anniversary

Jim and Dana Bennett will celebrate their 25th anniversary Dec. 31, 2020.
They were married in Castle Rock, Colo., on Dec. 31, 1995, by a justice of the peace who looked suspiciously like Judge Ito.
They have no children, but high hopes for some nieces and nephews, real or imaginary, to chip in when they age ungracefully.
