For the third time in as many years Kentucky’s Democratic governor and Republican secretary of state are stepping over party lines for the greater good of the commonwealth’s residents. On Thursday the pair signed emergency regulations to quickly implement a new state law designed to protect victims of domestic violence from their abusers.
Known as the Safe at Home Act, the legislation allows those fleeing domestic abuse situations to have their new home addresses redacted from public record without having to obtain a court order and strengthens an existing program that shields victims’ addresses from voter rolls.
Under the new law, victims who sign a sworn statement will not have their addresses disclosed on a larger list of publicly available government records. Instead the address of the secretary of state’s office — 700 Capital Ave. — will be used.
In the past, Beshear and Adams have pushed partisan politics aside to design election rules designed to keep voters safe during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and the following year they worked together to expand early voting in Kentucky.
However, this time the two, who are both seeking second terms in office, have paired up during an election year. Adams has thrown his support behind Beshear’s Republican opponent, Attorney General Daniel Cameron, and the governor is backing the secretary of state’s Democratic challenger, former state Rep. Buddy Wheatley.
Adams called their latest joint effort an example of crossing party lines to “solve pressing problems and protect our most vulnerable,” adding that both his and Beshear’s teams worked closely on implementing the law as quickly and effectively as possible and he appreciates the good-faith partnership which serves Kentuckians well.
It was a sentiment echoed by the governor of the state which has among the highest rates of domestic violence in the country.
“We cannot and will not solve this crisis alone,” Beshear stated. “Let’s work together, everybody looking out for each other.”
And that is exactly what Kentucky and the nation needs more of — leaders willing to do the right thing for their constituents regardless of political affiliations. It is our hope that more elected leaders will follow suit.