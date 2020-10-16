FRANKFORT (AP) – Kentucky is entering a third surge of COVID-19 cases, and the latest spike is the “most serious one yet,” Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday.
Newly reported cases soared in the state this week. There were 20 virus-related deaths reported in Kentucky on Thursday.
Beshear said cases will continue to climb if Kentuckians don’t do a better job of wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
“We just can’t pretend like it’s not here,” Beshear said. “This is our third escalation, it is our most serious one yet. It will result in the most deaths that we have seen.”
Beshear reported 1,260 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, a day after the state hit a new high-water mark for daily cases with 1,346. Total statewide virus cases have surpassed 84,000 since the start of the pandemic. Kentucky’s virus-related death toll is at 1,296.
Beshear continued giving virus briefings remotely while in quarantine at the governor’s mansion. He and his family were potentially exposed last weekend by a member of his security detail who tested positive for the coronavirus.
Nationwide, new cases per day are on the rise in 44 states, with the biggest surges in the Midwest and Great Plains, where resistance to masks and other precautions has been running high. Deaths per day are climbing in 30 states.
Local cases
The Barren River District Health Department on Thursday reported 7,745 cases in the region since the pandemic started, with 6,493 recoveries and 140 deaths.
The breakdown by cases/recoveries/deaths by county was Barren, 916, 777, 13; Butler, 395, 322, 16; Edmonson, 174, 144, 12; Hart, 261, 198, 1; Logan, 683, 557, 30; Metcalfe, 160, 131, 2; Simpson, 315, 273, 9; and Warren, 4,841, 4,091, 57.
The Allen County Health Department – which is not part of the Barren River district – has reported 458 cases, 406 recoveries and 10 deaths.
