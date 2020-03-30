A day after reporting the highest statewide one-day total of new positive coronavirus tests since the outbreak of the disease, Gov. Andy Beshear on Sunday shared news that appears to indicate a potential leveling off in what he has called a “surge” of new cases.
Beshear said 45 new cases were reported since Saturday evening, a figure that’s less than half the 92 cases he reported Saturday and lower than the 54 new cases reported Friday. Most of the cases Beshear announced Sunday in his daily briefing from Frankfort were in the Lexington and Louisville metro areas, and he did not report a single new case in the southcentral Kentucky region.
The news of no new cases in Bowling Green and the surrounding region comes a day after both Barren and Butler counties reported their first cases and the region reached about two dozen confirmed cases. Beshear reported two new cases in Warren County on Saturday, bringing the county’s total to 14 and the region’s number to 25. The Barren River District Health Department, however, didn’t report any new cases in Warren County in its Saturday news release, leaving its count of the county’s total at 12.
With testing ramping up around the state, the last three days represent nearly half of the 439 total cases reported since the first positive result was confirmed in Kentucky on March 6.
“We are in the surge, and we’re going to have more cases,” Beshear said. “And we’re going to lose more people.”
The governor reported no new deaths from the COVID-19 respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, leaving the total number of Kentucky deaths at nine.
Beshear called the “preliminary information” that he shared Sunday “pretty good news,” but both he and Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack emphasized Sunday that Kentucky residents need to continue to avoid crowds and practice good hygiene.
“The next two or three weeks are pivotal,” said Stack, who was appointed commissioner in February. “All you have to do is see what’s going on in New York City. We can make it play out really well or play out badly.”
The “really well” scenario depends on continued social distancing, Beshear said. He said it’s necessary to avoid the kind of explosion of cases that would tax the state’s resources of 18,500 hospital beds, 1,300 intensive care beds and 1,352 ventilators.
The governor took aim at reports of crowds at golf courses, churches and other public places, saying such gatherings have to stop if the state is going to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“When we go to places, we have to make sure we do it in a responsible way,” Beshear said.
The governor acknowledged that the “vast majority” of people tested are getting a negative result, and he said about 60 of those with positive tests in Kentucky have recovered. But he still said it’s important to stay vigilant and avoid the type of COVID-19 explosions seen in New York, New Orleans and other areas.
“We have to be more responsible now than ever before,” Beshear said, addressing those watching the live feed of his briefing. “I need you to be strong. We’re not going to have to be ‘healthy at home’ forever. But in the short term, we have to.”
Beshear said those with questions about COVID-19 can visit the kycovid19.ky.gov website or call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 800-722-5725.
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.
