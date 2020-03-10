FRANKFORT — Gov. Andy Beshear signed legislation Tuesday that provides $2.5 million to fund design and preconstruction costs for a long-sought military veterans' nursing home in Bowling Green.
House Bill 24, was sponsored by state Rep. Michael Meredith, R-Brownsville, and easily won bipartisan support from both chambers of the General Assembly.
As currently planned, the Bowling Green Veterans Center, which will be the state's fifth, would be a $30 million, 90-bed long-term skilled nursing care facility. The Intermodal Transportation Authority that oversees the Kentucky Transpark industrial park committed years ago to provide property for the center.
The remainder of the funding for the project will come from the federal and state governments.
