A Bowling Green man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of attempting to solicit a minor for sex.
Ondrico D. Kirby, 23, was booked into the Warren County Regional Jail on a charge of unlawful use of electronic means to procure a minor to engage in sexual activities.
The Bowling Green Police Department said investigators believe others may have received messages from Kirby, and police are requesting anyone with information to contact the BGPD at 270-393-4244.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.