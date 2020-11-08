A Bowling Green man accused of firing a gun into another car has been indicted on multiple criminal counts.
Efren Silva, 23, was charged by a Warren County grand jury with two counts of attempted murder and a count of first-degree wanton endangerment.
Silva was due to appear Monday in Warren Circuit Court for arraignment.
The charges stemmed from an Aug. 30 incident investigated by the Bowling Green Police Department.
According to a BGPD report, police were called to Shell IGA Express on Russellville Road on that date on a report of an assault in the parking lot.
The person who reported the incident said the person who had been assaulted then brandished a firearm and shot two rounds, the report said.
Officers at the scene found some blood spots in the parking lot, two shell casings and broken glass that appeared to be from a car window.
A witness told police that he saw a Nissan Versa pull up in front of the store and a man, later identified as Morris Shelton, exit the vehicle, walk over to an SUV at one of the gas pumps and yell at a man in the passenger seat, who was identified in police records as Silva.
The witness reported seeing Shelton, 36, of Bowling Green, punch Silva multiple times through the window of the SUV, at one point opening the door before landing more blows.
Shelton then went back to his vehicle, and the witness reported that Silva then got out of the SUV, retrieved a firearm from the vehicle and fired two shots at the Versa, according to the report.
The person who made the complaint confirmed the witness account, and said Shelton had initiated the incident and asked Silva about money that he apparently owed, according to the report.
Both vehicles had left the scene by the time police arrived, and police released information on South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers, which led to someone identifying Silva as the alleged shooter.
Silva was located in Gallatin, Tenn., and arrested on a warrant.
Shelton was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree assault.
