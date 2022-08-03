BG's Richey, Reber tied for 14th at Kentucky Cup Daily News Aug 3, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bowling Green's Reed Richey and Charlie Reber finished tied for 14th with 1-over par 73s after the opening round of the Kentucky Cup on Wednesday at University Club - Big Blue Course in Lexington.The Purples are tied for sixth after the opening round with a team score of 307. Bowling Green's Ty Wilson is tied for 39th after a 6-over 78 in the opening round with teammate Ben Davenport tied for 70th after an 11-over 83.Carl Space from Frederick Douglass is the individual leader, shooting a 6-under 66. Madison Central leads in the team scores with a 1-over 289 after the first round. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesLost River Cave looks for answers as suds issue worsensBowling Green native slated for Space Force chiefWKU Regents decline to dismiss professorDeborah 'Debbie' SticeLawsuit filed in BG takes aim at Facebook, InstagramCharles Frederick 'Fred' TateBGPD: Woman attacked with hammer, ex-boyfriend arrestedJanice Carolyn MillerEllen Quick HaydenCity to partner with WKU to pinpoint suds origin Images Videos State News Groups providing support for eastern Kentucky flood victims More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns Hearing set for 2 teens in pastor's killing in Memphis Appeals court reinstates Kentucky's near-total abortion ban Annual Hummingbird Festival set at Land Between the Lakes National News AP News Summary at 6:34 p.m. EDT Tennessee sues Walgreens over opioid prescription onslaught Parkland jurors hear 3rd day of heartbreaking testimony Board recommends clemency for Oklahoma death row inmate Protesters stop construction at Berkeley's People's Park POLITICAL NEWS GOP targets for Dem bill: Inflation, taxes, Manchin, Sinema US Senate approves expanding NATO to include Finland, Sweden in wake of Russia war on Ukraine Senate backs NATO bid of Finland, Sweden in rebuke to Russia Election skeptics rise in GOP races to run state elections N. Carolina AG defends recusal in 20-week abortion ban case Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView