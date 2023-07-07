QUESTION: I heard a song that says, “I thank God for unanswered prayers.” It troubled me because I believed that God answers all prayers and that we often think that the prayer is only answered if He gives us what we ask for. When I finished school, I wanted badly to open a medical clinic in a large city and become a humanitarian. The door closed over and over for the strangest reasons. Dejected, I went on a cruise and met a group of physicians that offered me a position to travel to various clinics in remote villages around the world. My life is fulfilled in ways I cannot fathom and I now thank God for the prayers He said no to, realizing that I had prayed “according to His will.” I believe that many people miss blessings from God even when He gives us a no. – U.P.
ANSWER: Many people fall into the world’s trap, following its self-indulgent goals, driven by self-centered motives. It can happen to us all. For believers in Christ, when we make it our goal to live according to His way, He does bring blessing not only to us, but also to others we serve.
Blessings come from following Jesus. Every other way promises what it cannot deliver – and delivers exactly the opposite of what it promises. This may not seem apparent at the time, but the Lord leads those who look for His guidance. Some of the most miserable people have been highly successful in the eyes of the world, but deep down inside they are restless and spiritually empty.
God knows better what is good for us than we know ourselves. God’s will for us is not to be successful, but to be faithful.
—This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.