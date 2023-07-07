QUESTION: I heard a song that says, “I thank God for unanswered prayers.” It troubled me because I believed that God answers all prayers and that we often think that the prayer is only answered if He gives us what we ask for. When I finished school, I wanted badly to open a medical clinic in a large city and become a humanitarian. The door closed over and over for the strangest reasons. Dejected, I went on a cruise and met a group of physicians that offered me a position to travel to various clinics in remote villages around the world. My life is fulfilled in ways I cannot fathom and I now thank God for the prayers He said no to, realizing that I had prayed “according to His will.” I believe that many people miss blessings from God even when He gives us a no. – U.P.

