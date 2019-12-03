Austin Peay junior guard/forward Terry Taylor (Bowling Green Class of 2017) scored a game-high 20 points in the Governors’ 69-61 men’s basketball loss to Arkansas on Tuesday night.
Taylor added six rebounds and a steal.
Austin Peay (3-4) next hosts North Florida on Dec. 7.
•••
UAB sophomore guard Tavin Lovan (Franklin-Simpson Class of 2017) tallied a team-high 12 points in the Blazers’ 67-57 men’s basketball road loss to Texas on Tuesday.
Lovan added six rebounds, two assists and a steal.
UAB (4-3) next hosts No. 16 Memphis on Dec. 7.
•••
Wright State sophomore guard Skyelar Potter (Warren Central Class of 2018) scored six points in the Raiders’ 76-74 men’s basketball win over visiting Western Kentucky on Tuesday.
Potter also grabbed six rebounds in the win.
Western Kentucky redshirt senior guard/forward Jared Savage (Warren Central Class of 2015) totaled eight points and seven rebounds for the Hilltoppers. Savage also had three assists and a block.
Wright State (7-2) hosts Indiana State on Dec. 7.
Western Kentucky (6-3) hosts Arkansas on Dec. 7.
•••
Bellarmine sophomore guard Pedro Bradshaw (Russellville Class of 2017) scored nine points to help the third-ranked Knights beat No. 13 Indianapolis 71-69 in a battle of top-25 NCAA Division II men’s basketball teams on Tuesday in Indianapolis.
Bradshaw, who was 4-of-5 from the field, also tallied four rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block.
Bellarmine (6-0 overall, 1-0 Great Lakes Valley Conference) next hosts Mount St. Joseph (Ohio) on Dec. 15.
•••
Miami (Ohio) senior forward Bam Bowman (Warren Central Class of 2016) scored four points in the Redhawks’ 76-54 men’s basketball home loss to Northern Kentucky on Tuesday night.
Bowman also had two rebounds.
Miami (4-4) is at Evansville on Dec. 7.
•••
Brescia redshirt junior guard Tristen Murray (Warren Central Class of 2016) scored five points in Tuesday’s 112-111 men’s basketball overtime win over host Asbury.
Murray added two rebounds, an assist and a steal for the Bearcats.
Brescia (4-7 overall, 1-0 River States Conference) next hosts Alice Lloyd on Dec. 7.
•••
Lindsey Wilson sophomore center Jordan McDonald (South Warren Class of 2018) scored eight points in the Blue Raiders’ 78-36 women’s basketball win over visiting Simmons on Tuesday.
McDonald also grabbed five rebounds.
LWC sophomore forward Rose Mary Jackson (Greenwood Class of 2017) added six points and two rebounds. Freshman point guard Natalie Pierce (South Warren Class of 2019) chipped in with three points and two assists, and sophomore guard Kaylyn Hale (Glasgow Class of 2018) added three rebounds and an assist.
Lindsey Wilson (9-1) hosts NAIA No. 1 Campbellsville on Dec. 7. The Blue Raiders are ranked No. 15 in NAIA.
•••
Asbury sophomore forward Sarah Dennison (South Warren Class of 2018) grabbed eight rebounds in Tuesday’s 86-81 women’s basketball win over visiting Brescia.
Dennison also tallied two points, two assists and a block.
Asbury (12-1 overall, 2-0 River States Conference) is at IU Southeast on Dec. 7.
– Jeff Nations
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.