Austin Peay junior wide receiver DeAngelo Wilson (Bowling Green Class of 2017) hauled in six catches for 92 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Governors' 42-7 road win over Murray State on Saturday.
Wilson caught a 40-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter from JaVaughn Craig, then added an 8-yard TD reception in the fourth quarter. Wilson also contributed on special teams with one punt return for 13 yards.
APSU freshman defensive lineman Caden McKinnis (Logan County Class of 2019) was credited with two pass breakups.
Austin Peay (8-3 overall, 6-1 OVC) wraps up regular-season play Nov. 23 at home against Eastern Illinois.
•••
Navy sophomore fullback Jamale Carothers (Bowling Green Class of 2017) totaled 11 carries for 41 yards as the No. 21-ranked Midshipmen dropped a 52-20 decision at No. 16 Notre Dame on Saturday.
Notre Dame freshman defensive lineman Jacob Lacey (South Warren Class of 2019) tallied four tackles – three solo – for the Fighting Irish.
Navy (7-2) hosts No. 20 SMU on Nov. 23.
Notre Dame (8-2) hosts Boston College on Nov. 23.
•••
Lindsey Wilson senior defensive lineman Damani Jenkins (Barren County Class of 2015) helped the No. 7-ranked Blue Raiders secure an automatic into the NAIA Football Championship Series and win the Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division title with a 24-21 road win over previously unbeaten Cumberlands on Saturday.
Jenkins tallied a sack for a four-yard loss among his five tackles – four solo.
Lindsey Wilson redshirt freshman defensive lineman Devan Jackson (Bowling Green Class of 2018) chipped in with two tackles.
•••
Kentucky Wesleyan junior wide receiver Chauncey Greer (Warren East Class of 2017) hauled in a 47-yard touchdown catch to help the Panthers avoid a winless season with a 41-30 home win over Alderson-Broaddus (W.Va.) on Saturday.
Greer finished with a team-high six receptions for 67 yards and the touchdown. He also gained three yards rushing.
KWC senior wide receiver Jacob Yates (Bowling Green Class of 2016) had two catches for 22 yards, one punt return for seven yards and added a solo tackle.
Panthers freshman tight end Chandler Silvey (Logan County Class of 2019) had one catch for seven yards.
Kentucky Wesleyan junior defensive lineman Dalan Cofer (Bowling Green Class of 2017) tallied a sack good for a 10-yard loss among his four tackles – three solo – while also forcing a fumble and recovering it.
Kentucky Wesleyan finished the season 1-10 overall and 1-6 in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.
•••
Rose-Hulman freshman linebacker Pete Cross (South Warren Class of 2019) totaled a team-high nine tackles, including two tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry, in the Fightin' Engineers' 47-14 road loss to No. 8 Saint John's (Minn.).
Rose-Hulman junior offensive lineman Allen Powell (Bowling Green Class of 2017) tallied a solo tackle in the game.
Rose-Hulman completed its season with a 6-4 record.
•••
Georgia Tech redshirt freshman defensive lineman Justice Dingle (Bowling Green Class of 2018) tallied one tackle in the Yellow Jackets' 45-0 home loss to Virginia Tech on Saturday.
Georgia Tech (2-8 overall, 1-6 ACC) hosts North Carolina State on Nov. 21.
•••
Morehead State redshirt defensive lineman Jacob Wilde (South Warren Class of 2016) finished with one tackle in Saturday's 52-20 road loss to San Diego.
Morehead State (5-6 overall, 3-4 Pioneer Football League) hosts Stetson on Nov. 23.
•••
Campbellsville sophomore defensive back Xavier Newland (Franklin-Simpson Class of 2017) tallied two tackles in the Tigers' season-ending 63-28 loss to Bethel (Tenn.) on Saturday.
Campbellsville finished the season 1-9 overall and 0-7 in the Mid-South Conference.
•••
Union junior linebacker Demonte Bell (Greenwood Class of 2016) tallied one tackle in the Bulldogs' season-ending 63-0 road loss to Reinhardt (Ga.).
Union ended the season 0-11 overall and 0-6 in Mid-South Conference play.
– Jeff Nations
