Bellarmine senior midfielder Gilio Aviles (Bowling Green Class of 2016) tallied a pair of assists to help the 12th-ranked Knights end their time in NCAA Division II as winners after a 3-2 men's soccer victory over McKendree (Ill.) on Sunday in the Great Lakes Valley Conference tournament championship in Jeffersonville, Ind.
"We set goals at the beginning of the season," Aviles said in a news release, "but we've just blown them out of the water."
His brother, Bellarmine senior defender Donald Aviles (Bowling Green Class of 2016) had one shot on goal in the win – the first-ever GLVC tournament championship for the Knights, who are transitioning next season to the NCAA Division I level.
Bellarmine ended its season with a 16-0-4 record.
•••
Transylvania freshman outside hitter Emmie Bender (Greenwood Class of 2019) tallied eight kills in the Pioneers' 3-1 loss to No. 1-ranked and defending national champion Emory (Ga.) on Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Division III Tournament in Atlanta.
Bender also had two digs, two block assists and a solo block for the Pioneers.
Transylvania (28-5) completed the most successful season in program history.
•••
Brescia sophomore outside hitter Hannah Yonts (South Warren Class of 2018) tallied 14 kills in Saturday's 3-2 loss to West Virginia Tech in the River States Conference Volleyball Tournament semifinals.
The loss snapped a 12-match winning streak for Brescia.
Yonts also had four digs and a block assist. Bearcats sophomore middle hitter Shelby Hardison (Logan County Class of 2018) added 12 kills, three block assists, a solo block and a dig. Brescia junior defensive specialist Kailee Moore (Logan County Class of 2017) 11 digs, a service ace and an assist.
Brescia (27-7 overall, 15-1 River States Conference)) still earned an at-large bid to the NAIA National Tournament and will play an opening-round match Nov. 23 at Ottawa (Kan.).
•••
Kentucky Wesleyan senior middle hitter Sierra Morrow (Logan County Class of 2016) paced the Panthers to a 3-0 volleyball win over host Ohio Dominican on Saturday.
Morrow tallied nine kills, five service aces, three block assists and an assist in the win, which wrapped up the regular season and secured the No. 4 seed in the upcoming Great Midwest Athletic Conference tournament.
Kentucky Wesleyan sophomore outside hitter Alexa Davis (Greenwood Class of 2018) tied for the team high with 11 kills and added a dig.
KWC junior setter/defensive specialist Lydia Jackson (South Warren Class of 2017) tallied a team-high 26 assists along with eight digs and a kill.
Kentucky Wesleyan (15-11 overall, 8-4 G-MAC) will host No. 5 seed Cedarville (Ohio) in the first round of the conference tournament on Nov. 19.
•••
Transylvania freshman Michael Light (Bowling Green Class of 2019) turned in scoring finishes in a pair of home dual swim meets for the Pioneers over the weekend.
In Sunday's 137-70 loss to Sewanee (Tenn.), Light was second in the 1,000-yard freestyle (11:48.42), third in the 500 free (5:45.19) and swam a leg on the Pioneers' second-place 200 free relay.
Against Franklin (Ind.) on Saturday, Light had thirds in both the 1,000 free (11:43.68) and 100 free (57.97) and swam a leg on the Pioneers' fourth-place 400 free relay.
Transylvania is back in action Dec. 7 for the Transylvania Invitational.
– Jeff Nations
