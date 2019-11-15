Bellarmine senior midfielder Gilio Aviles (Bowling Green Class of 2016) tallied a goal to help the 12th-ranked Knights top No. 17 Maryville (Mo.) 2-1 Friday in the Great Lakes Valley Conference Men's Soccer Tournament semifinals.
Second-seeded Bellarmine needed a goal in the 90th minute to advance to Sunday's championship against top-seeded McKendree (Ill.).
Aviles tallied his goal in the seventh minute to put Bellarmine (15-0-4) ahead early.
Bellarmine, ranked No. 12 in NCAA Division II, will face No 24 McKendree (Ill.) in the championship Nov. 17 in Jeffersonville, Ind.
•••
Georgetown freshman forward Kyran Jones (Bowling Green Class of 2017) nearly tallied a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds for the NAIA No. 1-ranked Tigers in Friday's 88-73 home men's basketball win over No. 15 Vanguard (Calif.).
Jones also had three blocks in the win.
Georgetown (6-0) returns to action Nov. 19 at home against Indiana University Southeast.
•••
Transylvania freshman outside hitter Emmie Bender (Greenwood Class of 2019) tallied three kills to help the Pioneers to their first-ever win in the NCAA Division III Tournament with a 3-1 volleyball win over Birmingham Southern on Friday in Atlanta.
Transylvania, seeded fifth in the Atlanta Regional, the Pioneers will meet No. 1 seed and nationally ranked No. 1 Emory (Ga.) on on Nov. 16 in the second round of the tournament.
•••
UAB sophomore guard Tavin Lovan (Franklin-Simpson Class of 2017) tallied 10 points in the Blazers' 66-55 home men's basketball loss to Utah Valley on Friday.
Lovan, who tied for the team lead in scoring, also had four rebounds and a block.
UAB (2-1) hosts Mount St. Mary's on Nov. 20.
•••
Western Kentucky redshirt senior guard/forward Jared Savage (Warren Central Class of 2015) scored eight points in the Hilltoppers' 79-71 men's basketball road win over Eastern Kentucky on Friday.
Savage, who played only 12 minutes before leaving with an injury, also had four rebounds, two blocks, two assists and a steal.
Western Kentucky (3-0) hosts Campbellsville on Nov. 18.
•••
Kentucky junior Madisyn Peeples (Bowling Green Class of 2017) finished 84th in Friday's NCAA Southeast Regional Cross Country Championships in Earlysville, Va.
Peeples completed the 6k course in 21 minutes, 59.1 seconds to help Kentucky to an eighth-place finish.
•••
Brescia sophomore outside hitter Hannah Yonts (South Warren Class of 2018) and sophomore middle hitter Shelby Hardison (Logan County Class of 2018) tallied 12 kills apiece in Friday's 3-2 home volleyball win over Rio Grande (Ohio).
Hardison added four block assists, two solo blocks and a dig. Yonts added two block assists and a dig.
Brescia junior defensive specialist Kailee Moore (Logan County Class of 2017) finished with 11 digs, a service ace and a kill.
Brescia (27-6 overall, 14-1 River States Conference) takes on visiting West Virginia Tech on Nov. 16.
•••
Campbellsville redshirt junior guard Savannah Gregory (Allen County-Scottsville Class of 2016) tallied 12 points in Friday's 114-48 women's basketball home win over Simmons College.
Gregory also had five rebounds, two steals, two assists and a block in the win for the Lady Tigers, No. 2 nationally in the NAIA Division II rankings.
Campbellsville freshman guard Bailey Pedigo (Barren County Class of 2019) added five points along with six assists, two steals and a rebound.
Campbellsville (5-0) next faces No. 6 Marian (Ind.) on Nov. 16.
•••
Lipscomb sophomore forward Keely Morrow (Bowling Green Class of 2018) totaled six points in Friday's 71-69 women's basketball home win over Northern Kentucky.
Morrow also had a steal and an assist in the win.
Lipscomb (1-2) hosts Murray State on Nov. 19.
•••
Transylvania freshman Michael Light (Bowling Green Class of 2019) helped the Pioneers' men's swim team to a 178-66 dual-meet win over host Union on Friday.
Light was fourth in the 200-yard freestyle (2:07.20), fourth in the 500 free (5:48.48), fifth in the 100 free (59.31) and swam a leg on the Pioneers' third-place 200 free relay.
Transylvania hosts Franklin College on Nov. 16.
– Jeff Nations
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.