Centre senior guard Perry Ayers (Bowling Green Class of 2016) and junior guard Dawson Crump (Greenwood Class of 2017) helped the Colonels to a 77-76 men's basketball win over host Wabash (Ind.) – ranked the No. 14 team in the D3hoops.com Top 25 poll – on Thursday night.
Ayers finished with a team-high 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting along with six rebounds, three assists and a steal.
Crump tallied 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting. He also had two rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Centre (2-1) is back in action Nov. 20 at Transylvania.
•••
Pikeville junior libero Brittany Reels (Greenwood Class of 2017) tallied nine digs in Thursday's 3-0 loss to Campbellsville in the opening round of the Mid-South Conference Volleyball Tournament in Bowling Green.
Pikeville completed its season with a 9-22 record.
•••
Cumberland (Tenn.) sophomore setter/defensive specialist Shea Moore (Bowling Green Class of 2018) tallied four digs and a service ace in Thursday's 3-2 volleyball loss to Life (Ga.) in the Mid-South Conference Volleyball Tournament quarterfinals in Bowling Green.
– Jeff Nations
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.