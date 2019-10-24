Campbellsville sophomore Jon Brewington (Barren County Class of 2018) earned NCCAA All-American honors after finishing tied for fifth after Wednesday's final round of the National Christian College Athletic Association Championship at Hammock Beach Resort's Conservatory Course in Palm Coast, Fla.
Brewington fired rounds of 73, 74 and 77 to finish with a three-day 224, which was second-best for the Tigers.
Campbellsville finished second in the team standings with a combined 903, 18 strokes behind tournament champion Erskine (S.C.).
Campbellsville will resume play for the spring season in February.
In the women's NCCAA Championship at Hammock Beach Resort's Ocean Course, Campbellsville sophomore Cortney Withrow (Barren County Class of 2018) was 27th. The Tigers finished fourth in the team standings.
•••
Transylvania freshman outside hitter Emmie Bender (Greenwood Class of 2019) totaled six kills and six digs in Wednesday's 3-0 volleyball win over visiting Franklin (Ind.).
Bender also had a service ace and a block assist.
Transylvania (21-4 overall, 6-0 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) is back in action Saturday at Defiance (Ohio).
•••
Berea freshman outside hitter Vanessa Ramic (Warren Central Class of 2019) tallied six kills, a block assist and a dig in Wednesday's 3-0 home volleyball loss to Maryville (Tenn.).
Berea senior defensive specialist Mersiha Mustafic (Warren Central Class of 2016) added six digs.
Berea (10-13 overall, 5-5 USA South Conference) is back in action Oct. 26 at Agnes Scott (Ga.).
•••
Pikeville junior libero Brittany Reels (Greenwood Class of 2017) had 12 digs and an assist in Wednesday's 3-0 road volleyball loss to Shawnee State (Ohio).
Pikeville (8-17) is back in action Oct. 24 at home against Kentucky State.
•••
MacMurray sophomore goalkeeper Brantley Estes (Glasgow Class of 2018) tallied one save in Wednesday's 2-1 home loss to Westminster (Mo.).
MacMurray (5-9 overall, 3-3 St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) is back in action Oct. 26 at Webster (Mo.).
– Jeff Nations
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.