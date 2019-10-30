Transylvania freshman outside hitter Emmie Bender (Greenwood Class of 2019) totaled nine kills in Saturday's 3-1 road volleyball win over Defiance (Ohio).
Bender also had five digs, two solo blocks, two block assists and an assist in the win.
Also Saturday against Olivet at Defiance, Bender had eight kills, four digs, two block assists and a service ace in a 3-1 win.
Transylvania (23-4 overall, 7-0 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) returns to action Oct. 30 at Mt. St. Joseph.
•••
KWC junior setter/defensive specialist Lydia Jackson (South Warren Class of 2017) totaled a team-high 20 assists in Saturday's 3-0 home volleyball win over Alderson-Broaddus (W.Va.).
Jackson added three service aces and two digs in the win.
Kentucky Wesleyan sophomore outside hitter Alexa Davis (Greenwood Class of 2018) chipped in with five kills, three digs and two block assists.
Panthers senior middle hitter Sierra Morrow (Logan County Class of 2016) totaled three kills, three service aces, three block assists and a dig.
Kentucky Wesleyan (12-9 overall, 5-2 Great Midwest Athletic Conference) returns to action Nov. 1 against visiting Findlay (Ohio).
•••
Brescia sophomore outside hitter Hannah Yonts (South Warren Class of 2018) tallied nine kills in Monday's 3-2 road volleyball win over IU Southeast (Ind.).
Yonts also had a dig and a block assist.
Bearcats sophomore middle hitter Shelby Hardison (Logan County Class of 2018) finished with six kills, three solo blocks and a block assist.
Brescia junior defensive specialist Kailee Moore (Logan County Class of 2017) totaled 14 digs, a pair of service aces and two assists.
In Saturday's 3-0 road win over Ohio Christian, Yonts had six kills and two digs, Hardison tallied three kills, a solo block, a block assist and a dig, and Moore had 17 digs and a service ace.
Brescia (22-6 overall, 11-1 River States Conference) hosts Indiana University Kokomo on Nov. 1.
•••
Centre junior middle blocker/opposite Abby Dallas (Bowling Green Class of 2017) tallied five kills in Sunday's 3-0 home volleyball win over Oglethorpe (Ga.).
Dallas also had four block assists and a solo block in the win.
In Saturday's 3-1 home loss to Berry (Ga.), Dallas totaled four kills, three digs, a solo block and a block assist.
Centre (7-15 overall, 4-10 Southern Athletic Association) is at Washington (Mo.) on Nov. 2.
•••
Berea freshman outside hitter Vanessa Ramic (Warren Central Class of 2019) notched five service aces in Saturday's 3-0 volleyball win at Agnes Scott (Ga.).
Ramic also had two kills and two digs in the win.
Berea senior defensive specialist Mersiha Mustafic (Warren Central Class of 2016) added three digs.
Also Saturday in a 3-0 loss to Covenant (Ga.), Ramic had three kills, four digs and a service ace, while Mustafic chipped in with one kill and one dig.
Berea (11-14 overall, 6-6 USA South Conference) is at Huntingdon (Ala.) on Nov. 2.
•••
Kentucky Christian freshman outside hitter Hannah Cron (Logan County Class of 2019) tallied four kills in Saturday's 3-0 home volleyball loss to Point (Ga.).
Cron also had an assist, a dig and a block assist.
Kentucky Christian (10-21 overall, 8-12 Appalachian Athletic Conference) visits Bob Jones (S.C.) on Nov. 2.
•••
Cumberland (Tenn.) sophomore setter/defensive specialist Shea Moore (Bowling Green Class of 2018) had a service ace and a dig in Monday's 3-0 volleyball win over Georgetown.
Cumberland (19-12 overall, 8-5 Mid-South Conference) hosts Thomas More on Nov. 1.
– Jeff Nations
