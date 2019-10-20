Weather Alert

...GUSTY WINDS EXPECTED ON MONDAY... A STRONG STORM SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO MOVE INTO THE OHIO VALLEY ON MONDAY. AHEAD OF THIS FEATURE, GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS ARE EXPECTED. SUSTAINED WINDS OF 15 TO 20 MPH ARE EXPECTED THROUGHOUT THE DAY ON MONDAY WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH AT TIMES. THESE WIND GUSTS COULD MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. ADDITIONALLY, LOOSE OUTDOOR OBJECTS COULD GET BLOWN AROUND. STAY TUNED TO NOAA ALL HAZARDS WEATHER RADIO AND YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR THE LATEST WEATHER UPDATES.