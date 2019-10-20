Navy sophomore fullback Jamale Carothers (Bowling Green Class of 2017) had a 58-yard touchdown run in the Midshipmen's 35-3 home win over South Florida on Saturday.
Carothers finished the game with nine rushes for 84 yards, second-best on the team.
Navy (5-1 overall, 3-1 AAC) is back in action Oct. 26 at home against Tulane.
•••
Purdue graduate student linebacker Ben Holt (Bowling Green Class of 2015) tallied seven tackles – three solo – in the Boilermakers' 26-20 road loss to No. 23 Iowa on Saturday.
Purdue (2-5 overall, 1-3 Big 10) hosts Illinois on Oct. 26.
•••
Western Kentucky redshirt senior defensive back Ta'Corian Darden (Russellville Class of 2015) tallied six tackles – five solo – and had a pass breakup in the Hilltoppers' 30-14 home win over Charlotte on Saturday.
WKU (5-2 overall, 4-0 Conference USA) is back in action Oct. 26 at Marshall.
•••
Austin Peay junior wide receiver DeAngelo Wilson (Bowling Green Class of 2017) hauled in four catches for 96 yards in the Governors' 26-24 road loss to Tennessee State on Saturday.
Wilson also returned three punts for 56 yard, with a long return of 27 yards.
Austin Peay (4-3 overall, 2-1 Ohio Valley Conference) visits Tennessee Tech on Oct. 26.
•••
Morehead State redshirt junior defensive lineman Jacob Wilde (South Warren Class of 2016) recorded a half-sack for the Eagles in Saturday's 31-20 home win against Butler.
Morehead State (4-3 overall, 2-1 Pioneer Football League) is back in action Oct. 26 at Drake.
•••
Centre junior quarterback Clark Payne (Bowling Green Class of 2017) connected with Mack Cox on a 21-yard touchdown pass in overtime to lift the visiting Colonels to a 37-34 win over Hendrix (Ark.) on Saturday.
Payne was 10-of-19 passing for 91 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
Centre senior defensive back Karim Kimble (Glasgow Class of 2016) had a pass breakup in the win.
Centre (4-3 overall, 2-3 Southern Athletic Association) hosts Birmingham Southern on Oct. 26.
•••
Rose-Hulman freshman linebacker Pete Cross (South Warren Class of 2019) had a 40-yard interception return in the Fightin' Engineers' 45-0 road win over Anderson (Ind.) on Saturday.
Cross also had a pair of solo tackles in the win.
Rose-Hulman (4-2 overall, 3-1 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) hosts Mt. St. Joseph on Oct. 26.
•••
Lindsey Wilson senior defensive lineman Damani Jenkins (Barren County Class of 2015) tallied an interception and had three tackles – two solo – in the No. 9 Blue Raiders' 55-21 road win over Thomas More on Saturday.
Lindsey Wilson (7-0 overall, 4-0 Mid-South Conference) is back in action Oct. 26 at Pikeville.
•••
Kentucky Wesleyan junior wide receiver Chauncey Greer (Warren East Class of 2017) had a team-high six receptions for 59 yards in the Panthers' 47-7 home loss to Ohio Dominican on Saturday.
Greer also had one rushing attempt for eight yards.
KWC senior wide receiver Jacob Yates (Bowling Green Class of 2016) had two catches for six yards and had a pair of punt returns.
Panthers junior defensive lineman Dalan Cofer (Bowling Green Class of 2017) had two tackles.
Kentucky Wesleyan (0-7 overall, 0-4 Great Midwest Athletic Conference) is back in action Oct. 26 at Hillsdale (Mich.).
•••
Campbellsville redshirt freshman wide receiver Ziyon Kenner (Bowling Green Class of 2018) tallied three catches for 24 yards in the Tigers' 35-15 home loss to Pikeville on Saturday.
Campbellsville sophomore defensive back Xavier Newland (Franklin-Simpson Class of 2017) had a pair of tackles, while Tigers sophomore running back Saul Brady (Franklin-Simpson Class of 2018) finished with one carry for four yards.
Campbellsville (1-6 overall, 0-4 Mid-South Conference) is back in action Oct. 26 at Cumberlands.
•••
Union junior linebacker Demonte Bell (Greenwood Class of 2016) tallied five tackles – four solo – and had a tackle for a loss of two yards in the Bulldogs' 24-16 road loss to Cincinnati Christian on Saturday.
Union (0-8 overall, 0-3 Mid-South Conference) returns to action Oct. 26 at home against Point (Ga.).
•••
Cumberlands graduate student running back Marquez Trigg (Glasgow Class of 2015) had one yard rushing on a pair of carries in the Patriots' 26-8 road win at Cumberland (Tenn.) on Saturday.
Cumberlands (6-0 overall, 3-0 Mid-South Conference) hosts Campbellsville on Oct. 26.
– Jeff Nations
