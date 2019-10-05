Purdue graduate student linebacker Ben Holt (Bowling Green Class of 2015) finished with a team-high 11 tackles in Saturday's 35-7 road loss to Penn State.
Holt tallied five solo tackles for the Boilermakers.
Purdue (1-4 overall, 0-2 Big Ten) hosts Maryland on Oct. 12.
•••
Western Kentucky redshirt senior defensive back Ta'Corian Darden (Russellville Class of 2015) had a productive game in Saturday's 20-3 road win over Old Dominion.
Darden made an interception to set up a WKU touchdown, tallied four solo tackles (including one for loss) and had a pass breakup.
WKU (3-2 overall, 3-0 Conference USA) returns to action Oct. 12 at home against Army.
•••
Michigan State sophomore wide receiver C.J. Hayes (South Warren Class of 2017) made two catches for 17 yards in the No. 25-ranked Spartans' 34-10 loss at No. 6 Ohio State on Saturday.
Michigan State (4-2 overall, 2-1 Big Ten) travels to Wisconsin on Oct. 12.
•••
Morehead State redshirt junior defensive lineman Jacob Wilde (South Warren Class of 2016) came up with a fumble recovery in Saturday's 42-31 home loss to Davidson.
Morehead State (2-3 overall, 0-1 Pioneer Football League) returns to action Oct. 12 at Jacksonville.
•••
Georgia Tech redshirt freshman defensive lineman Justice Dingle (Bowling Green Class of 2018) had a solo tackle in the Yellow Jackets' 38-22 loss to North Carolina on Saturday.
Georgia Tech (1-4 overall, 0-2 ACC) is back in action Oct. 12 at Duke.
•••
Centre College junior quarterback Clark Payne (Bowling Green Class of 2017) completed 18-of-36 passes for 206 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 20-17 overtime loss to Millsaps (Miss.) in Jackson, Miss.
Payne also caught a pass for 10 yards.
Centre senior placekicker/punter Tanner South (Greenwood Class of 2016) connected on a 24-yard field goal and hit an extra point in overtime.
Centre senior defensive back Karim Kimble (Glasgow Class of 2016) recorded one solo tackle.
Centre (2-3 overall, 0-3 Southern Athletic Association) hosts Sewanee (Tenn.) on Oct. 12.
•••
Cumberlands graduate student running back Marquez Trigg (Glasgow Class of 2015) ran for a team-high 37 yards including a 1-yard touchdown in Saturday's 24-13 win over Pikeville.
Cumberlands (4-0, 1-0 Mid-South Conference) next plays Oct. 12 at Bethel (Tenn.).
•••
Kentucky Wesleyan senior wide receiver Jacob Yates (Bowling Green Class of 2016) finished with three catches for 30 yards in Saturday's 38-13 road loss to Findlay (Ohio).
Yates also had a punt return for 13 yards. KWC junior wide receiver Chauncey Greer (Warren East Class of 2017) also had three catches for 29 yards, while junior running back Dessi Austin (Glasgow Class of 2017) gained three rushing yards.
KWC junior defensive lineman Dalan Cofer (Bowling Green Class of 2017) finished with four tackles, including a half-sack.
Kentucky Wesleyan (0-5 overall, 0-2 Great Midwest Athletic Conference) is back in action Oct. 12 at home vs. Tiffin (Ohio).
•••
Campbellsville redshirt freshman wide receiver Ziyon Kenner (Bowling Green Class of 2018) had two catches for 24 yards and added nine rushing yards in Saturday's 23-14 home loss to Georgetown.
Kenner also had a kickoff return for 13 yards.
Sophomore linebacker Trebor Bunton (Warren East Class of 2018) tallied three tackles, including a half-sack for a loss of two yards. Campbellsville sophomore running back Saul Brady (Franklin-Simpson Class of 2018) made a solo tackle.
Campbellsville (1-4 overall, 0-2 Mid-South Conference) hosts Thomas More on Oct. 12.
•••
Union junior linebacker Demonte Bell (Greenwood Class of 2016) led the Bulldogs with 11 tackles in Saturday's 57-14 road loss to Bluefield (W.Va.).
Bell had 10 solo tackles and finished with two tackles for loss.
Union (0-6, 0-1 Mid-South Conference) hosts St. Andrews (N.C.) on Oct. 12
•••
Rose-Hulman freshman linebacker Pete Cross (South Warren Class of 2019) tallied a solo tackle in Saturday's 29-28 home loss to Franklin (Ind.).
Rose-Hulman (2-2 overall, 1-1 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) visits Bluffton (Ohio) on Oct. 12.
