Lindsey Wilson senior defensive lineman Damani Jenkins (Barren County Class of 2015) was named to the Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division Second Team, the league announced Wednesday.
Jenkins earned the honor after tallying the second-most total tackles for the Blue Raiders. He recorded 23 solo and 25 assisted tackles. Jenkins was responsible for 8.5 tackles for loss this season.
Lindsey Wilson (10-0) ranked No. 6 in the latest NAIA Coaches' Top 25 Poll. The Blue Raiders will host Saint Francis (Ind.) in an NAIA Football Championship Series first-round game on Nov. 23.
•••
Kentucky Christian sophomore defensive lineman Kaleb Hunt (Butler County Class of 2017) and Lindsey Wilson junior tight end Andrew Hughes (Barren County Class of 2016) garnered Mid-South Conference Football All-Academic Team honors on Tuesday.
•••
Lindsey Wilson sophomore forward Rose Mary Jackson (Greenwood Class of 2017) tallied two points and a rebound in the No. 15-ranked Blue Raiders' 75-66 women's basketball home loss to No. 13 Talladega (Ala.) on Wednesday.
Lindsey Wilson (7-1) next hosts Miami University-Hamilton on Nov. 22.
– Jeff Nations
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.