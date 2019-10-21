Weather Alert

...GUSTY WINDS THIS AFTERNOON... A STRONG STORM SYSTEM WILL MOVE INTO THE OHIO VALLEY THIS AFTERNOON. AHEAD OF THIS FEATURE, GUSTY SOUTH WINDS ARE EXPECTED. SUSTAINED WINDS OF 15 TO 20 MPH ARE FORECAST THROUGHOUT THE DAY WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 TO 40 MPH AT TIMES. THESE WIND GUSTS COULD MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. ADDITIONALLY, LOOSE OUTDOOR OBJECTS COULD GET BLOWN AROUND. STAY TUNED TO NOAA ALL HAZARDS WEATHER RADIO AND YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR THE LATEST WEATHER UPDATES.