A trio of former area standouts led Alabama-Huntsville to a 5-0 women's soccer victory over visiting Spring Hill (Ala.) on Sunday.
UAH junior midfielder Annie Burd (Greenwood Class of 2017) had a goal and added an assist in the win. The goal was Burd's first this season and the assist was her fourth.
Chargers freshman midfielder/forward Caroline Buchanan (Bowling Green Class of 2019) tallied her third goal of the season in the win.
Freshman midfielder Laura Hasani (South Warren Class of 2019) tallied an assist – her first – in the victory.
Alabama-Huntsville (4-8-1 overall, 2-6 Gulf South Conference) is back in action Oct. 25 against Union (Tenn.).
•••
Bellarmine senior defender Donald Aviles (Bowling Green Class of 2016) tallied his first goal of the season in Saturday's 6-0 men's soccer win at Southwest Baptist (Mo.).
Bellarmine (10-0-3 overall, 7-0-3 Great Lakes Valley Conference) hosts Maryville (Mo.) on Oct. 25.
•••
MacMurray sophomore goalkeeper Brantley Estes (Glasgow Class of 2018) finished with six saves in Saturday's 2-0 men's soccer home loss to Spalding.
MacMurray (5-8 overall, 3-2 St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) is back in action Oct. 23 at home against Westminster (Mo.).
– Jeff Nations
