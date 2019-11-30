Navy sophomore fullback Jamale Carothers (Bowling Green Class of 2017) set new career highs with 188 rushing yards and five touchdowns as the No. 24 Midshipmen rolled past Houston 56-41 on Saturday in Houston.
Carothers had touchdown runs of 8 yards and 17 yards in the first quarter, broke loose for a 75-yard TD run in the third quarter and then found the end zone again with a 29-yard scoring run in the third. Carothers added one last touchdown in the the fourth quarter on a 19-yard run.
Carothers, who finished with 18 carries, averaged 10.4 yards per carry.
Carothers also caught one of only two Navy completions for a 47-yard reception.
Navy (9-2 overall, 7-1 AAC) is back in action Dec. 14 against Army in Philadelphia.
•••
Austin Peay junior wide receiver DeAngelo Wilson (Bowling Green Class of 2017) hauled in a 15-yard touchdown reception to help the Governors beat Furman 42-6 in their first-ever FCS playoff game on Saturday in Clarksville, Tenn.
Wilson finished with seven catches for 68 yards and a TD. He also had two carries for nine yards and had one punt return.
Austin Peay (10-3) will travel to No. 3 Sacramento State on Saturday for a second-round FCS playoff game.
•••
Western Kentucky redshirt senior defensive back Ta'Corian Darden (Russellville Class of 2015) totaled five solo tackles in Saturday's 31-26 home win over Middle Tennessee.
WKU redshirt junior offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (Bowling Green Class of 2016) started at right guard and helped the Hilltoppers amass 474 yards of total offense in the win.
Hilltopper freshman defensive back Clayton Bush (South Warren Class of 2019) added a solo tackle.
WKU (8-4) will find out its bowl destination this coming weekend.
•••
Georgia Tech redshirt freshman defensive lineman Justice Dingle (Bowling Green Class of 2018) tallied a sack resulting in an 8-yard loss in Saturday's season-ending 52-7 loss to visiting Georgia.
Dingle also recovered a fumble in the game.
Georgia Tech finished with a 3-9 record.
•••
Purdue graduate student linebacker Ben Holt (Bowling Green Class of 2015) tallied 10 tackles, including seven solo stops, in Saturday's 44-41 double-overtime loss to visiting Indiana.
Purdue ended its season with a 4-8 record.
•••
Notre Dame freshman defensive lineman Jacob Lacey (South Warren Class of 2019) tallied a pair of tackles in Saturday's 45-24 win at Stanford.
Notre Dame (10-2) will find out its bowl destination this coming weekend.
•••
Lindsey Wilson senior defensive lineman Damani Jenkins (Barren County Class of 2015) tallied seven tackles, including four solo stops, and added a sack for a loss of six yards and 1.5 tackles for losses totaling 6.5 yards in the No. 6-ranked Blue Raiders' 35-24 win over No. 3 Kansas Wesleyan in the NAIA Football Championship Series quarterfinals Saturday in Salina, Kan.
Lindsey Wilson (12-0) will travel to No. 2 Marian (Ind.) for an NAIA playoff semifinal matchup on Dec. 7.
– Jeff Nations
