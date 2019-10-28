Navy sophomore fullback Jamale Carothers (Bowling Green Class of 2017) had a huge offensive performance for the Midshipmen in Saturday's 41-28 home win over Tulane.
Carothers tallied four touchdowns in the victory, stretching his streak to three consecutive games with a rushing TD for Navy.
Carothers broke loose for a 52-yard touchdown run in the first quarter for the game's first score, then got loose again for a 35-yard touchdown run later in the first quarter that put Navy up 14-0.
But Carothers wasn't done yet in the first quarter. With 17 seconds remaining in the frame, he hauled in a 31-yard touchdown reception from Malcolm Perry to put the Midshipmen ahead 21-0.
In the fourth quarter with the game knotted at 31-all, Carothers tallied his final touchdown run – a 15-yarder with 5:23 to go.
Carothers finished with a game-high 154 rushing yards and three TDs, and added one catch for 31 yards and a touchdown.
Navy (6-1 overall, 4-1 AAC) is at Connecticut on Nov. 1.
•••
Austin Peay junior wide receiver DeAngelo Wilson (Bowling Green Class of 2017) had a breakout game in the Governors' convincing 58-21 road win at Tennessee Tech on Saturday.
Wilson finished with a team-high seven catches for 161 yards and two touchdowns. Wilson did much of that damage in the first quarter, pulling in six catches for 142 yards and two scores. Wilson's 46-yard TD catch from JaVaughn Craig tied the score at 7-all, then a 30-yard touchdown reception late in the first quarter put the Govs ahead 20-7.
Wilson also added one punt return for 11 yards.
Austin Peay (5-3 overall, 3-1 Ohio Valley Conference) is at Eastern Kentucky on Nov. 2.
•••
Purdue graduate student linebacker Ben Holt (Bowling Green Class of 2015) tallied a team-high 12 tackles – including seven solo stops – in the Boilermakers' 24-6 home loss to Illinois on Saturday.
Holt had 1.5 tackles for losses totaling four yards.
Purdue (2-6 overall, 1-4 Big Ten) hosts Nebraska on Nov. 2.
•••
Western Kentucky redshirt senior defensive back Ta'Corian Darden (Russellville Class of 2015) had a solo tackle in the Hilltoppers' 26-23 loss at Marshall on Saturday.
WKU redshirt sophomore linebacker Rex Henderson (Butler County Class of 2017) added a tackle. WKU redshirt junior offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (Bowling Green Class of 2016) drew the start at right guard for the Hilltoppers. WKU freshman defensive back Clayton Bush (South Warren Class of 2019) saw action on special teams.
Western Kentucky (5-3 overall 4-1 Conference USA) hosts Florida Atlantic on Nov. 2.
•••
Notre Dame freshman defensive lineman Jacob Lacey (South Warren Class of 2019) tallied one tackle in Saturday's 45-14 road loss to Michigan.
Notre Dame (5-2) hosts Virginia Tech on Nov. 2.
•••
Morehead State redshirt defensive lineman Jacob Wilde (South Warren Class of 2016) had one tackle in the Eagles' 36-17 loss at Drake on Saturday.
Morehead State (4-4 overall, 2-2 Pioneer Football League) hosts Dayton on Nov. 2.
•••
Middle Tennessee redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Cole Kirby (Franklin-Simpson Class of 2017) saw action as a reserve in the Blue Raiders' 50-17 win over visiting Florida International on Saturday.
MTSU (3-5 overall, 2-2 Conference USA) visits Charlotte on Nov. 2.
•••
Campbellsville junior offensive lineman/tight end Jordan Bass (Franklin-Simpson Class of 2017) had two catches for 49 yards in the Tigers' 47-10 loss at No. 9 Cumberlands on Saturday.
Campbellsville sophomore running back Saul Brady (Franklin-Simpson Class of 2018) had 13 rushing yards and one reception for seven yards, and Tigers sophomore defensive back Xavier Newland (Franklin-Simpson Class of 2017) tallied a solo tackle.
Campbellsville (1-7 overall, 0-5 Mid-South Conference) hosts Cumberland (Tenn.) on Nov. 9.
•••
Lindsey Wilson senior defensive lineman Damani Jenkins (Barren County Class of 2015) totaled five tackles – including 1.5 tackles for losses totaling 3.5 yards – in the No. 9-ranked Blue Raiders' 45-10 win at Pikeville on Saturday.
Lindsey Wilson redshirt freshman defensive lineman Devan Jackson (Bowling Green Class of 2018) added three tackles.
Lindsey Wilson (8-0 overall, 5-0 Mid-South Conference) plays next on Nov. 9 at home against Georgetown.
•••
Centre junior quarterback Clark Payne (Bowling Green Class of 2017) was 13-of-28 passing for 149 yards and a touchdown in the Colonels' 38-21 loss to visiting Birmingham Southern.
Payne also had four rushing yards for the Colonels.
Centre senior defensive back Karim Kimble (Glasgow Class of 2016) had four solo tackles.
Centre (4-4 overall, 2-4 Southern Athletic Association) is at Rhodes (Tenn.) on Nov. 2.
•••
Union junior linebacker Demonte Bell (Greenwood Class of 2016) totaled 11 tackles – three solo – in Saturday's 47-14 home loss to Point (Ga.).
Union (0-9 overall, 0-4 Mid-South Conference) is back in action Nov. 9 against visiting Kentucky Christian.
•••
Thomas More freshman defensive back Xavier Patrick (Warren Central Class of 2019) had a solo tackle in Saturday's 20-19 road loss to Georgetown.
Thomas More (3-5 overall, 1-3 Mid-South Conference) is back in action Nov. 2 at Bethel (Tenn.).
•••
Rose-Hulman freshman linebacker Pete Cross (South Warren Class of 2019) tallied a solo tackle in Saturday's 29-8 win over previously unbeaten Mount St. Joseph (Ohio).
Rose-Hulman (5-2 overall, 4-1 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) hosts Defiance (Ohio) on Nov. 2.
– Jeff Nations
