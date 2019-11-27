Centre senior guard Perry Ayers (Bowling Green Class of 2016) eclipsed the 1,000-point career scoring mark in Tuesday's 74-72 men's basketball road win at Franklin (Ind.).
Ayers finished the night with eight points, four assists and three rebounds.
Centre junior guard Dawson Crump (Greenwood Class of 2017) tallied three points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Centre (5-1) is at Spalding on Nov. 30.
•••
UAB sophomore guard Tavin Lovan (Franklin-Simpson Class of 2017) tallied seven points and nine rebounds in the Blazers' 57-48 men's basketball home win over Lamar on Tuesday.
Lovan also had four assists, two steals and a block.
UAB (4-1) is at No. 9 Kentucky on Nov. 29.
•••
Miami (Ohio) senior forward Bam Bowman (Warren Central Class of 2016) tallied nine points in the Redhawks' 82-71 men's basketball loss to South Alabama on Tuesday in the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Fla.
Miami (Ohio) will face Wright State in the Showcase on Nov. 27.
•••
Wright State sophomore guard Skyelar Potter (Warren Central Class of 2018) tallied three points and a rebound in Tuesday's 72-70 men's basketball loss to La Salle in the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Fla.
Wright State (5-2) will face Miami (Ohio) in the Showcase on Nov. 27.
•••
Asbury sophomore forward Sarah Dennison (South Warren Class of 2018) scored 15 points in Tuesday's 98-71 women's basketball home win over IU Kokomo.
Dennison added five rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Asbury (10-1 overall, 1-0 River States Conference) is at Pikeville on Nov. 30.
•••
Campbellsville redshirt junior guard Savannah Gregory (Allen County-Scottsville Class of 2016) nearly tallied a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's 83-68 women's basketball home win over West Virginia Tech.
Gregory also had two assists, two steals and a block.
Campbellsville freshman guard Bailey Pedigo (Barren County Class of 2019) tallied a steal.
Campbellsville (9-0) faces MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) on Nov. 29 in the Champions Classic in Jackson, Tenn.
•••
Union junior guard-forward Skyler Burd (Glasgow Class of 2017) pulled down eight rebounds in Tuesday's 72-53 women's basketball home victory over Milligan (Tenn.).
Burd also had two points, a block and an assist.
Union (5-3 overall, 3-2 Appalachian Athletic Conference) will play Rio Grande (Ohio) in The Show NAIA Division II Showcase on Nov. 30 in Kingsport, Tenn.
•••
Brescia junior forward Dylan Beckham (South Warren Class of 2017) scored two points in Tuesday's 87-82 men's basketball home loss to Bethel (Tenn.).
Beckham also had a rebound and an assist.
Brescia (3-5) faces Southeastern (Fla.) on Nov. 29 in The Show NAIA Division II Showcase in Kingsport, Tenn.
– Jeff Nations
