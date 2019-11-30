Saint Leo (Fla.) junior guard Wade Coomer (Barren County Class of 2016) tallied 14 points in Friday's 96-92 men's basketball loss to Valdosta State in the Terrace Hotel Classic in Lakeland, Fla.
Coomer, who was 4-of-6 from 3-point range, added three rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Saint Leo freshman forward Jared Coomer (Barren County Class of 2018) tallied two points, three rebounds and a steal.
Saint Leo (5-2) is back in action Nov. 30 against New Haven (Conn.) in the Classic.
•••
Campbellsville redshirt junior guard Savannah Gregory (Allen County-Scottsville Class of 2016) scored 16 points in Friday's 82-61 women's basketball win over MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) in the Champions Classic in Jackson, Tenn.
Gregory also had four rebounds, three steals and two assists for the Lady Tigers, who are ranked No. 2 nationally in the NAIA Division I poll.
Campbellsville freshman guard Bailey Pedigo (Barren County Class of 2019) added an assist in the win.
Campbellsville (11-0) will play No. 8 Westmont (Calif.) in the Classic on Nov. 30.
•••
Western Kentucky redshirt senior guard/forward Jared Savage (Warren Central Class of 2015) scored four points in Friday's 71-54 men's basketball loss to No. 2 Louisville in Nashville.
Savage added four rebounds and a block.
Western Kentucky (6-2) is at Wright State on Dec. 3.
•••
UAB sophomore guard Tavin Lovan (Franklin-Simpson Class of 2017) tallied two points in the Blazers' 69-58 men's basketball road loss to No. 9 Kentucky on Friday.
Lovan also tallied two rebounds.
UAB (4-2) is at Texas on Dec. 3.
– Jeff Nations
