Centre junior guard Dawson Crump (Greenwood Class of 2017) had his best collegiate game to help the Colonels set a single-game scoring record in Friday night's 132-113 men's basketball win over Greenville (Ill.) in Cleveland.
Crump tallied a double-double with career highs in points (22) and assists (10) while also adding three rebounds.
Centre senior guard Perry Ayers (Bowling Green Class of 2016) nearly tallied a double-double as well, finishing with 13 points and eight rebounds to go along with four assists and a pair of steals.
Centre (1-0) takes on host Case Western (Ohio) on Nov. 9.
•••
Bellarmine sophomore guard Pedro Bradshaw (Russellville Class of 2017) scored 17 points as the Knights opened their men's basketball season Friday night with a 79-62 win over Northwood (Mich.).
Bradshaw was 3-of-4 on 3-point attempts and 5-of-8 from the field overall. He also grabbed four rebounds and had three assists in the win.
Bellarmine (1-0) hosts Saginaw Valley (Mich.) on Nov. 9.
•••
Campbellsville redshirt junior guard Savannah Gregory (Allen County-Scottsville Class of 2016) tallied 10 points and six rebounds in the Tigers' 54-41 women's basketball win over Bethel (Tenn.) in the Mid-South/Southern States Challenge at Martin Methodist University in Pulaski, Tenn.
Gregory also tallied a pair of steals.
Campbellsville (3-0) takes on host Martin Methodist on Nov. 9.
•••
Lindsey Wilson sophomore center Jordan McDonald (South Warren Class of 2018) grabbed five rebounds and scored two points in the Blue Raiders' 58-55 women's basketball win over host Faulkner (Ala.) on Friday in the Mid-South/Southern States Conference Challenge.
Lindsey Wilson sophomore forward Rose Mary Jackson (Greenwood Class of 2017) added two points and a rebound.
Lindsey Wilson (5-0) faces Brewton-Parker (Ga.) on Nov. 9 in Montgomery, Ala.
•••
Brescia sophomore outside hitter Hannah Yonts (South Warren Class of 2018) 10 kills, five block assists and a dig in Friday's 3-1 volleyball win over host Midway.
Bearcats sophomore middle hitter Shelby Hardison (Logan County Class of 2018) added eight kills and two block assists.
Brescia junior defensive specialist Kailee Moore (Logan County Class of 2017) chipped in with 10 digs, two service aces and an assist.
Brescia (25-6 overall, 14-1 River State Conference) is at Asbury on Nov. 9
•••
Kentucky Wesleyan junior setter/defensive specialist Lydia Jackson (South Warren Class of 2017) totaled 12 assists, five digs and a service ace in Friday's volleyball win over host Cedarville (Ohio).
KWC senior middle hitter Sierra Morrow (Logan County Class of 2016) had five kills, five block assists, a solo block and a dig.
Kentucky Wesleyan sophomore outside hitter Alexa Davis (Greenwood Class of 2018) tallied four kills, four block assists and a dig.
Kentucky Wesleyan (14-11 overall, 7-4 Great Midwest Athletic Conference) returns to action Nov. 16 at Ohio Dominican.
•••
Centre junior middle blocker/opposite Abby Dallas (Bowling Green Class of 2017) tallied two kills and four block assists in Friday's season-ending 3-2 loss to Hendrix (Ark.) in the Southern Athletic Association Volleyball Tournament quarterfinals in Birmingham, Ala.
Centre completed it season with a 7-18 record.
•••
Cumberland (Tenn.) sophomore setter/defensive specialist Shea Moore (Bowling Green Class of 2018) tallied a pair of service aces and three digs in Friday's 3-1 road volleyball win over Shawnee State (Ohio).
Cumberland (21-13 overall, 9-6 Mid-South Conference) is at Pikeville on Nov. 9.
•••
Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) senior Brooke Simpson (South Warren Class of 2016) finished 47th overall in Friday's American Midwest Women's Cross Country Championships in Elsah, Ill.
Simpson completed the 5K course in 23:04.23, helping Freed-Hardeman to a seventh-place finish in the team standings.
– Jeff Nations
