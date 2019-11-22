Louisville sophomore Tanner Cummings (Greenwood Class of 2018) had a solid first day for the Cardinals on Thursday in the Purdue Invitational swim meet.
Cummings swam a leg on Louisville's second-place 200-yard freestyle relay and also helped the Cardinals to a ninth-place finish in the 400 free relay.
Individually, Cummings turned in a sixth-place finish in the 50 free (20.04 seconds).
Louisville freshman Neal Morsi (Bowling Green Class of 2019) finished 17th in the 200 individual medley (1:51.42) and swam a leg on the Cardinals' 11th-place 400 free relay.
•••
Brescia sophomore middle hitter Shelby Hardison (Logan County Class of 2018) was named to the All-River States Conference Volleyball Second Team, the league announced Nov. 16.
Hardison, who also represented the Bearcats on the RSC Volleyball Champions of Character Team, helped lead Brescia to the conference regular-season championship and earn a guaranteed spot in the NAIA national championship tournament.
•••
Webber International (Fla.) sophomore guard Amaya Lasley (South Warren Class of 2018) scored seven points in Thursday's 72-66 women's basketball home loss to Florida Memorial.
Lasley also finished with three steals and a rebound.
Webber International (4-2, 1-1 The Sun Conference) is at St. Thomas (Fla.) on Nov. 23.
•••
Brescia freshman forward Kyeden Hughes (Glasgow Class of 2019) tallied five points and five rebounds in Thursday's 98-45 women's basketball loss to host Indiana Wesleyan.
Hughes also tallied a block and a steal for the Bearcats.
Brescia sophomore forward Loreal Cheaney (Russellville Class of 2017) finished with two points and two steals.
Brescia (3-7) next faces Vorhees (S.C.) in the Cumberland (Tenn.) Classic on Nov. 22.
– Jeff Nations
