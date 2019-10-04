Louisville sophomore Tanner Cummings (Greenwood Class of 2018) and freshman Neal Morsi (Bowling Green Class of 2019) helped the Cardinals win their season-opening meet against Xavier on Friday.
Cummings swam a leg on the Cardinals' first-place 400-meter relay team that clocked a time of 3:01.99. Cummings also swam a leg on Louisville's second-place 200 medley relay and finished third in the 100 freestyle (46.43).
Morsi was second in the 200 butterfly (1:55.16) and fifth in the 200 backstroke (1:59.36).
Louisville won the dual meet 172.5-81.5.
The Cardinals next swim in the SMU Classic on Oct. 11-12.
•••
Senior middle hitter Sierra Morrow (Logan County Class of 2016) tallied five kills and five block assists for Kentucky Wesleyan in Friday's 3-1 volleyball win over visiting Malone (Ohio).
Morrow also had an assist and a dig. KWC sophomore outside hitter Alexa Davis (Greenwood Class of 2018) totaled six kills and four digs, and junior setter/defensive specialist Lydia Jackson (South Warren Class of 2017) tallied 27 assists, nine digs and a service ace in the win.
KWC (6-6) faces visiting Walsh (Ohio) on Saturday.
•••
Illinois Springfield sophomore goalkeeper Bailey Cross (Bowling Green Class of 2017) totaled five saves in Friday's 2-0 home loss to Quincy (Ill.).
Cross played all 90 minutes in goal for the Prairie Starts, who fell to 5-4 overall and 4-2 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.
ISC hosts Truman State on Sunday.
– Jeff Nations
