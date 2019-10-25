Louisville sophomore Tanner Cummings (Greenwood Class of 2018) swam legs in a pair of relays and turned in a sixth-place effort in the 50-yard freestyle on Thursday in the Cardinals' 150.5-149.5 home dual swim meet loss to Tennessee.
Cummings clocked a time of 20.95 seconds in the 50 free. He swam the anchor leg on the Cardinals' third-place 200 medley relay, and swam the second leg on Louisville's third-place 400 free relay.
Louisville freshman Neal Morsi (Bowling Green Class of 2019) added a seventh-place finish in the 200 butterfly (1:55.08).
The Cardinals are back in action at home Nov. 1 against Notre Dame.
•••
Pikeville junior libero Brittany Reels (Greenwood Class of 2017) finished with a team-high 22 digs in Thursday's 3-0 home volleyball win over Kentucky State.
Reels also had an ace for Pikeville (9-17), which returns to action Nov. 1 at Life (Ga.).
– Jeff Nations
