Lindsey Wilson junior defender Kim DeGroot (South Warren Class of 2017) delivered the assist for the Blue Raiders' lone goal in a 1-0 women's soccer road win over Campbellsville on Wednesday.
DeGroot dished off to Sina Cavelti in the 79th minute to tally her first assist of the season.
No. 7-ranked Lindsey Wilson (12-3-1 overall, 6-1-1 Mid-South Conference) is back in action Nov. 7 for the Mid-South Conference Women's Soccer Tournament quarterfinals in Bowling Green.
•••
Midway senior guard Kaleb Britt (Warren East Class of 2016) tallied nine points in the Eagles' season-opening 92-77 men's basketball road loss to Indiana University-South Bend on Tuesday.
Britt added three rebounds and two assists.
Midway (0-1) is at Shawnee State (Ohio) on Nov. 1.
•••
Transylvania freshman outside hitter Emmie Bender (Greenwood Class of 2019) helped the Pioneers wrap up their second consecutive Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference volleyball regular-season championship with a 3-0 road win at Mount St. Joseph (Ohio) on Wednesday.
Bender five digs and four kills in the win.
Transylvania (24-4 overall, 8-0 Heartland) hosts Manchester (Ind.) on Nov. 2.
•••
Pikeville junior libero Brittany Reels (Greenwood Class of 2017) was honored before the team's Oct. 24 match against Kentucky State for recording her 1,000th career dig.
Pikeville (9-17 overall, 0-10 Mid-South Conference) next plays at Life (Ga.) on Nov. 1.
•••
Webber International (Fla.) sophomore guard Amaya Lasley (South Warren Class of 2018) pulled down three rebounds in Thursday's 78-60 women's basketball road loss to Talladega (Ala.).
Lasley also scored two points and had two assists.
Webber International (1-1) faces Florida Gulf Coast on Nov. 7 in an exhibition game.
– Jeff Nations
