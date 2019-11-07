Asbury sophomore forward Sarah Dennison (South Warren Class of 2018) finished with 11 points to help rally from a 14-point deficit to beat visiting Cumberlands 97-96 in overtime on Wednesday.
Dennison also pulled down six rebounds, tallied three steals and had a block and an assist in the win.
Asbury (5-0) hosts Berea on Nov. 9.
•••
Union junior guard-forward Skyler Burd (Glasgow Class of 2017) grabbed six rebounds and scored four points in the Bulldogs' 87-81 women's basketball road loss to Bryan (Tenn.) on Wednesday.
Burd also dished out four assists and had a block and a steal.
Union (2-1, 0-1 Appalachian Athletic Conference) hosts Allen (S.C.) on Nov. 9.
•••
Midway senior guard Kaleb Britt (Warren East Class of 2016) scored 10 points in Wednesday's 66-58 home men's basketball win over Simmons.
Britt grabbed four rebounds and added a block, a steal and an assist.
Midway (2-2) is at Georgetown on Nov. 12.
•••
Brescia redshirt junior guard Tristen Murray (Warren Central Class of 2016) tallied six points in Wednesday's 85-60 road loss to Lindsey Wilson.
Murray also pulled down four rebounds and had two assists.
Brescia junior forward Dylan Beckham (South Warren Class of 2017) chipped in with two points, three rebounds and a steal.
Brescia (1-4) plays next on Nov. 12 at Jacksonville State.
– Jeff Nations
