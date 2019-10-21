Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle (WKU 2009-12) had three catches for 21 yards in Sunday's 30-23 win over the visiting Houston Texans.
Doyle, a seventh-year pro, has 17 catches for 149 yards and a touchdown this season.
The Colts (4-2) host the Denver Broncos on Oct. 27.
•••
Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (WKU 2012-15) finished with one catch for eight yards in Sunday's 37-10 road win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Higbee, a fourth-year pro, has 17 catches for 162 yards and a touchdown this season.
The Rams (4-3) play the Cincinnati Bengals at London's Wembley Stadium on Oct. 27.
•••
Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman George Fant (Warren Central Class of 2011, WKU 2011-15) made his second straight start at left tackle in Sunday's 30-16 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
The Seahawks (5-2) host the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 27.
•••
Los Angeles Chargers offensive lineman Forrest Lamp (WKU 2012-16) had his second professional start cut short by injury in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Nashville.
Lamp, a third-year pro, started at left guard before going down with an ankle injury in the second quarter. He did not return.
– Jeff Nations
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.