Weather Alert

...GUSTY WINDS TODAY... A STRONG STORM SYSTEM WILL MOVE INTO THE OHIO VALLEY TODAY. AHEAD OF THIS FEATURE, GUSTY SOUTH WINDS ARE EXPECTED. SUSTAINED WINDS OF 15 TO 20 MPH ARE FORECAST THROUGHOUT THE DAY WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH AT TIMES. THESE WIND GUSTS COULD MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. ADDITIONALLY, LOOSE OUTDOOR OBJECTS COULD GET BLOWN AROUND. STAY TUNED TO NOAA ALL HAZARDS WEATHER RADIO AND YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR THE LATEST WEATHER UPDATES.