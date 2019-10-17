MacMurray (Ill.) sophomore goalkeeper Brantley Estes (Glasgow Class of 2018) tallied a pair of saves while recording the shutout in the Highlanders' 1-0 men's soccer win over Eureka (Ill.) on Wednesday
Estes, who was named the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Monday, helped MacMurray win its third straight game. Last week, Estes had four saves in a 2-1 win over Blackburn (lll.) and then tallied nine saves in a 2-1 win over Greenville – including a save on a penalty kick that gave the Highlanders their first win over Greenville since 2001.
MacMurray (5-7 overall, 3-1 SLIAC) is back in action Saturday against visiting Spalding.
•••
Transylvania freshman outside hitter Emmie Bender (Greenwood Class of 2019) totaled eight kills in Wednesday's 3-1 home volleyball win against Hanover (Ind.).
Bender also had a pair of block assists and a dig for Transylvania (19-4 overall, 4-0 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference). The Pioneers are back in action Oct. 19 at home against Rose-Hulman (Ind.).
– Jeff Nations
