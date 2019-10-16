Former Western Kentucky two-sport athlete George Fant (Warren Central Class of 2011) drew the starting assignment at left tackle for the Seattle Seahawks in Sunday's 32-28 road win over the Cleveland Browns.
Fant, a fourth-year pro, helped the Seahawks rack up 454 yards of total offense against the Browns.
Seattle (5-1) hosts the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 20.
•••
Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (WKU 2012-15) had three catches for 25 yards in Sunday's 20-7 loss to the visiting San Francisco 49ers.
The Rams (3-3) are on the road against the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 20.
•••
San Diego Chargers offensive lineman Forrest Lamp (WKU 2012-16) earned his first NFL start in Sunday's 24-17 home loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Lamp drew the starting assignment at left guard for the Chargers, who next visit the Tennessee Titans in Nashville on Sunday.
•••
Former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Andrew Jackson (WKU 2010-14) was selected by the XFL's Houston Roughnecks in the seventh round of the defensive front draft on Tuesday.
The XFL is scheduled to open play on Feb. 8, 2020 – the weekend after Super Bowl 54. The schedule consists of a 10-game regular season running through April 12, with playoff games April 18 and 19 followed by a championship game on April 26.
– Jeff Nations
